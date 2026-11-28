The Wisconsin-Minnesota rivalry rarely needs an extra spark, especially when Paul Bunyan’s Axe is up for grabs. But Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium had plenty of moments for fans to talk about. From a hard collision involving a Badgers receiver to a touchdown celebration poking fun at Minnesota’s famous slogan, the regular-season finale had its share of drama.

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Wisconsin had lost four of its previous five meetings with the Gophers, including the last two. With a third straight defeat looming as something the Badgers had not experienced against Minnesota since the 1980s, Luke Fickell’s team had plenty to play for. Wisconsin answered with a 28-5 win on November 27, taking back the Axe for the first time since 2023 and sending the Camp Randall crowd into celebration mode.

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“Wisconsin WR Jaylon Domingeax survives the HARD hit from Minnesota DB Aidan Gousby. Targeting was initially called then overturned,” Sports Reporter Benji Kaufman wrote on X.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

The hit on Wisconsin wide receiver Jaylon Domingeax by Minnesota defensive back Aidan Gousby quickly caught viewers’ attention. Officials initially flagged the play for targeting, but the call was overturned. Domingeax was able to get through the collision, and Kaufman shared the moment with his followers on X.

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It was one of the game’s more talked-about plays, but Wisconsin’s biggest advantage came on the ground. The Badgers ran for 265 yards, while Minnesota managed just 11. Wisconsin also finished with 482 total yards, comfortably ahead of the Gophers’ 115.

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Wisconsin also found a way to take a playful shot at Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck. After Tyrell Henry scored the Badgers’ first touchdown early in the second quarter, he and his teammates celebrated by mimicking the Gophers’ familiar “Row the Boat” slogan.

The moment was shared by Underdog CFB on X, with the account writing, “Wisconsin trolled PJ Fleck with a ‘Row the Boat’ celebration after taking the lead over Minnesota.”

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The phrase has been closely tied to Fleck throughout his time at Minnesota. It also has a personal meaning for the coach, who created it while coping with the loss of his infant son, Colt, who died shortly after birth because of a heart condition.

Wisconsin’s players kept the celebrations coming as the score grew. Bryan Jackson II added a one-yard rushing touchdown, and quarterback Colton Joseph ran in from seven yards out before halftime. Those scores helped the Badgers take a 21-3 lead into the break.

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The party at Camp Randall did not end with the final whistle. Wisconsin fans poured onto the field as the Badgers celebrated getting Paul Bunyan’s Axe back. Players also joined the postgame celebrations, including the goalpost-chopping moment that quickly made its way around social media.

Bussin’ With The Boys reacted to the scene on X, writing, “Wisconsin chopping down the goalposts is all time.”

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Former Wisconsin Badgers James White and Vince Biegel were also among those celebrating. Both had gone through their college careers without losing to Minnesota. Even the mascots joined the fun, with Bucky Badger getting a moment alongside Minnesota’s Goldy the Gopher.

Sebastian Cheeks was also photographed celebrating with Paul Bunyan’s Axe after Wisconsin secured the win.

Joseph played a major part in the result, finishing with 318 total yards and three touchdowns. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 217 yards and added 101 rushing yards. Running back Darrion Dupree chipped in with 80 yards on the ground, while Eugene Hilton finished with 59 receiving yards and 42 rushing yards.

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Wisconsin’s defense made life difficult for Minnesota all night. The Gophers managed only six first downs and could not find much room to run. The Badgers also finished the season without allowing more than 10 points in any of their home games.

The win took Wisconsin to 8-4 overall and 6-3 in Big Ten play. That was double the team’s win total from last season and the most victories in Fickell’s four years with the program. It also brought the all-time series against Minnesota level at 64-64-8.

For Minnesota, the defeat brought a disappointing end to the regular season. The Gophers finished 6-6 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play, losing the Axe for the first time since 2023. They also missed out on winning all three of their main rivalry trophies in the same season, something the program had not done since 1967.

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Fleck did not hide his frustration with how his team performed.

“We didn’t do enough of anything that was good to win the football game,” Fleck said. “… They beat us up up front. Really ran the ball at will. On the offensive side, we didn’t execute. … We never really got going.”

Quarterback Drake Lindsey completed 14 of 28 passes for 104 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also pointed to a missed connection with Roman Voss in the third quarter as a play he wished he could have back.

“Got a single-high zone to it, great cookie-cutter look, I just missed the throw,” Lindsey said. “Missed it by half a yard, a yard. Those ones sting when you rewatch it.”

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Fifth-year senior Maverick Baranowski also spoke about what losing the Axe meant to the team.

“It’s definitely a terrible feeling,” Baranowski said. “You never want to feel that. It’s not the way you want to go out as seniors, but we didn’t earn the victory. That’s how it goes at the end of the day.”

Wisconsin now closes its regular season with two straight wins and the Axe back in Madison. The Badgers will head into their bowl game with an 8-4 record, while Minnesota will have to regroup after a rivalry loss that brought its season to a close.