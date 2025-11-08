Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell Announces Last Minute Change as Billy Edwards’s Career Sees New Twist

Wisconsin’s locker room is staring down at a QB conundrum. In December, Luke Fickell brought in Bill Edwards Jr. from the transfer portal to solve the Badgers’ QB woes. However, his plan did not go as he had liked. It seems the offense is yet to find its footing amid the constant QB changes. On Saturday, the head coach announced the fourth quarterback switch of the season.

In the season opener, Edwards Jr. sustained a knee injury and was out. Danny O’Neil got the job. But after two losses, against Alabama and Maryland, senior QB Hunter Simmons has been the signal-caller. However, following four back-to-back losses, Fickell has decided to make O’Neil the starter against Washington, per On3.

During the season opener, with Billy sidelined, Danny O’Neil threw two touchdowns and took Wisconsin to its first win of the season, 17-0. Followed by a celebratory win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, Neil marked his second victory. However, he couldn’t replicate those wins against challenging opponents.

Against Bama, he barely recorded 117 passing yards and was sacked four times, along with throwing two interceptions. Then came Maryland. He was sacked six times and again found it challenging to gain yardage, with 120 passing yards. Over the course of the season, O’Neil has recorded 635 yards and five touchdowns, while throwing five interceptions.

Next, Hunter Simmons took up the charge. However, the Badgers’ offense did not show improvement. For 469 yards, he has thrown five interceptions. Following four consecutive losses, with Simmons completing 38% of his passes across the last three games, O’Neil is again behind the center.

Moreover, there’s a possibility that freshman Carter Smith might be playing against Washington, adding, “It’s not far-fetched to think that there isn’t going to be a role and an opportunity for him, if it’s not this week, here in the near future.”

With Wisconsin’s QB carousel unable to revive the offense, fans and Luke Fickell are desperate for Edward Jr.’s return.

Will Billy Edwards Jr. return to the turf?

Wisconsin went 5-7 last season. Luke Fickell, determined to reboot the offense, plucked Billy Edwards Jr. from Big Ten foe Maryland. Spending the last three seasons at Maryland, the QB served as a backup to Taulia Tagovailoa (Tua Tagovailoa’s brother). But he was looking for more opportunities and transferred to Wisconsin in December. “When you think of the Big Ten, you think of Wisconsin football,” he said, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. In the 2024 campaign, he recorded 2,881 yards with 15 touchdowns and five scores.

He added. “They have all the right tools in place in terms of great offensive line, running ability, and offensive coordinator.”

However, his plan has not worked accordingly. In the season opener against Miami (Ohio), he sustained a non-contact injury during the second quarter and headed to the sidelines. His MRI report was clean, allowing him to be on a week-to-week basis. He bounced back against Maryland, throwing three snaps on braces, but tweaked his leg again. Since then, he hasn’t returned to the field.

On the other hand, Wisconsin is staring down at a six-game losing streak. And fans are waiting for Edwards’ return. When pressed on when the QB would make a return, Coach Fickell said that he is not sure. “I don’t know, to be honest with you,” he said to the media. “Am I hopeful that we see Billy play the last four games of the season? Yes. Would it be the last three? Yes. Would it be the last two? Yes. Would it be even the last one? Yeah. But I just don’t know where that is.”

If there’s a person who desperately wants Billy on the field, it’s Luke Fickell. However, with his injury and premature return against Maryland, the QB won’t be taking further chances, which might aggravate his knee sprain.

Moreover, the 2025 season is his last year of eligibility. Having played in just two games, Edwards Jr. might go for a medical redshirt to preserve his eligibility.