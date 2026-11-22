The Texas Longhorns had a big Saturday in Austin, but Loreal Sarkisian had another sporting event on her mind. So, while Steve Sarkisian’s team rolled past Arkansas, the Formula 1 circus was in Las Vegas.

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A day later, Loreal admitted she wished she could have been in both places. She did not hide her disappointment and shared her emotions in an Instagram story on November 22.

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“Wish I could have been in two places at once. Missing being at F1 this weekend,” Loreal wrote on her IG story, with a crying emoji as she also shared a photo from one of her past outings.

The timing made for a difficult choice. Texas hosted Arkansas at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 21, while Formula 1 was in Las Vegas for its Grand Prix weekend. Still, Texas gave Steve and his wife plenty to celebrate.

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The No. 5 Longhorns beat Arkansas 45-3, improving to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in SEC play. Arch Manning also had a better outing, completing 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards, throwing two touchdowns, and rushing for another score.

Moreover, the defense also looked a lot better as Jelani McDonald returned an interception 31 yards into the end zone. The result extended Texas’ winning streak to five games.

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In total, the Longhorns scored 31 points in the first half and kept Arkansas out of the end zone for the rest of the afternoon. It was the sort of home performance that would normally make game day an easy choice for the head coach’s family.

But the Grand Prix was taking place one thousand miles away. The race weekend ran from November 19 to 21, with the main event held on Saturday night in Nevada. Max Verstappen won, finishing ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

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In truth, F1 is more than a passing interest for Loreal.

This is not the first time Loreal has made room for Formula 1 in a busy football weekend. In October, she attended the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

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However, she also watched Texas beat Ole Miss that weekend, managing to make appearances at both events. Moreover, her visit to the paddock drew attention for more than the race itself.

Loreal wore Louis Vuitton and a red Hermès Birkin, with her outfit matching the Ferrari colors of Lewis Hamilton. She attended as a guest of LVMH, IBM, and Ferrari, and later thanked the partners for the experience.

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“Thank you LVMH, IBM, and Ferrari for an amazing time this weekend at the F1 United States Grand Prix,” Loreal said through her IG. “The experience was incredible! We will get the win next time.”

Loreal’s association with Austin’s Formula 1 circuit goes back well before her appearances in the USGP paddock in 2025 and 2026. The Austin-based stylist had already worked with Circuit of Americas on motorsport fashion features.

“Fun Fact: My favorite racer is @lewishamilton. He actually just made the move to @ferrari after years of dominating with @mercedesamgf1 and honestly,” Loreal Sarkisian wrote on her IG in October 2025. “It’s his fashion for me!”

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In March 2023, the venue published a blog featuring her race-weekend outfit tips under the title “Checkers, Leather, and the Perfect Kicks: Loreal Sarkisian on the Best MotoGP Weekend Fits.”

Loreal attended the Austin Grand Prix in both October 2025 and October 2026, with each visit coming during the college football season. Sarkisian had his hands full with Texas at the time, leaving Loreal to choose between the Longhorns and F1.

As for Texas, Loreal has become a familiar presence around the program. Her game-day outfits regularly attract attention, but she has also been open about her own connection to sports.

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She was a collegiate and professional track-and-field hurdler before building a career as a stylist, and she has spoken about how that background shaped her interest in football and other competitions.

Steve Sarkisian, though, is now preparing for one of his biggest games of the season. Texas travels to College Station to face Texas A&M on November 27 in the Lone Star Showdown.

The rivalry game will close the regular season, with a potential playoff spot still within reach for Steve Sarkisian. A loss, though, may dampen those hopes, and while the Aggies aren’t good this season, Sarkisian will still come full guns blazing.