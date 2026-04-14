‘Wish I’d Done it Sooner’: Pete Golding Opens Up About Lane Kiffin Saga in Brutally Honest Confession

If you were in that van ride from Starkville to Oxford, you might’ve tried the same thing Pete Golding did. Read the room, read the man, and read the moment. Problem was, the man sitting next to him was Lane Kiffin. And as he revealed, reading him isn’t the easiest task. Now, as the head coach at Ole Miss, he peeled back the curtain on that chaotic week.

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“The situation of how it went down, what was going on, everything about it, it’s just the timing,” Pete Golding said during an appearance on ESPN analyst Greg McElroy’s Always College Football podcast on April 13. “It goes back to timing to me, it just felt right. It wasn’t anything that I wanted to ask for any of those types of things. I never thought I would want to do it at this age. And then after five days being into it, I was like, man, I wish I would’ve done this a long time ago, to be honest with you. The ability to be able to impact people around you and all those types of things.”

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If you rewind, Pete Golding was left in the dark in the days leading up to this major transition. The Egg Bowl kicked off on November 28, 2025. By the time it ended, the whispers were already louder than the crowd. Lane Kiffin’s future was a question mark. It’s anybody’s guess whether he would stay with Ole Miss or move on to LSU or Florida, including his own then-DC.

Pete Golding describes that ride back from Starkville like a guessing game that never ends. Imagine prepping for rivalry week while your head coach is a moving target. And yet, he kept showing up, calling defenses, managing players, and waiting for clarity until it came.

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Late Saturday night on November 29, the first domino dropped. Ole Miss AD Keith Carter called to say Lane Kiffin moved on. By Sunday afternoon, 12:20 p.m., Pete Golding’s entire career path took a turn.

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“They called me back over there, the chancellor [Glenn Boyce] and Keith,” he narrated. “And he was like, ‘Hey man, we really want you to do this. We think it’s the right time. We think you’re the right guy.’”

Now Pete Golding wasn’t campaigning for the job. He wasn’t politicking behind the scenes. In fact, he admits he was comfortable where he was. But when the moment came, he didn’t hesitate. There was just one realization that he wasn’t about to work for someone else anymore.

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“I don’t really want to work for somebody else at this point in my career. Let’s just do this,” he said. “I didn’t ask how much, didn’t ask how many years. I just went straight over to the building, started recruiting some offensive staff. Try to keep them off the plane by two o’clock.”

And just like that, he became the head coach with all of this unfolding days before signing day. This means Pete Golding was scrambling to build an offensive staff, retain players, and keep recruits from boarding flights out of Oxford. He literally went from position meetings to program leadership in under 48 hours. And somehow, it worked as Ole Miss thrived despite the transition.

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Under Pete Golding, the Rebels ripped through the playoffs, blowing out Tulane 41-10 and then knocking off Georgia 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl. A semifinal run followed, ending in a tight 31-27 loss to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. Not bad for someone who never thought he’d want the job. And he already secured credibility early by retaining the QB.

Pete Golding is building 2026 around Trinidad Chambliss

Pete Golding’s biggest win was retaining Trinidad Chambliss. The QB was fresh off a breakout year with just 63 yards short of the 4,000 yard mark. His 90.3 QB Impact score ranked fifth nationally with legit NFL buzz. But at the same time, he was also in the middle of an NCAA eligibility fight. Everything could’ve gone sideways fast. And the head coach knew it.

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“The first piece for us was, we had to retain him because if he does get cleared, I know I want him on my football team,” he said.

The idea is simple but it wasn’t an easy task as Pete Golding was selling stability after chaos. He was trying to convince a potential NFL QB to stay after the coach who recruited him bolted to LSU. Besides, Lane Kiffin took impactful coaches with him to Baton Rouge, including OC Charlie Weis Jr. But Trinidad Chambliss bought into the new head coach’s vision of continuity and even endorsed.

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“The personalities are kind of different than our old coach and Coach Golding,” he said. “I’d say he’s more of a team guy. We really value his leadership. He leads by his actions, we really appreciate that.”

Now, with him returning and a CFP run already on the resume, Ole Miss is reloading with purpose. Everyone is going to pay extra attention on September 19, 2026 because it’s Ole Miss vs LSU. That’s Pete Golding vs Lane Kiffin. The coach who stayed vs. the coach who left.