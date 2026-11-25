Sonny Dykes’ firing has left TCU with a coaching vacancy, but for his family, it means saying goodbye to a place that had become their home. Just days after the Horned Frogs ended his five-season run, Dykes’ daughter, Alta, shared an emotional farewell on Instagram, making clear how difficult the sudden change has been for her. TCU dismissed Dykes on Sunday, the morning after a 38-17 home loss to No. 2 Utah, bringing an abrupt end to a tenure that began with a national championship game appearance.

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“Taking TCU to a National Championship was proof that a little bit of magic exists in this world, and I got to watch my dad make it happen,” Alta’s Instagram post caption on November 25 read. “He will always be my reminder that we are all capable of making a little bit of that magic ourselves, on and off a football field. I wish these five years weren’t over, but I will be forever grateful that they happened.”

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The Frogs were 5-6 and 3-5 in the Big 12, with a Thanksgiving trip to Texas Tech still left. They tied Utah at 17 after trailing 17-0 at the half, then gave up 21 points in the last 5:46. Their five losses before that were all one-score games against Power Four teams, for a combined 25 points.

Athletic director Mike Buddie said it had been “brewing for months” and wasn’t about one game. The offense ranked 102nd in scoring after Kendal Briles left for South Carolina and quarterback Josh Hoover went to Indiana. Home crowds averaged 37,849, the lowest since 2008. TCU owes Dykes more than $20M, according to ESPN.

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“My dad has always told me to “do your job,” Alta’s post read. “Watching him at TCU taught me that you can do everything right, believe in something wholeheartedly, and still find yourself facing an ending you never imagined. But it also taught me that the odds don’t get to decide what is possible.”

Dykes came over from SMU after the 2021 season to replace Gary Patterson. He inherited a 5-7 team, went 12-0 in the regular season, then lost the Big 12 title game to Kansas State in overtime, and still made the four-team playoff. TCU beat Michigan 51-45 at the Fiesta Bowl, then lost 65-7 to Georgia in the title game. He won unanimous Big 12 Coach of the Year honors. He finished 41-23 with seven All-Americans and 13 NFL draft picks, according to the school.

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The slide after 2022 is the reason the job ended. TCU went 5-7 in 2023, then 9-4 in 2024 and 2025, with bowl wins over Louisiana and USC. Over those four years, the Frogs were 28-21, and 17-18 in Big 12 play. The 2026 team opened with a 15-10 loss to North Carolina in Dublin, and a preseason locker room fight led to a player’s dismissal.

Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is the interim coach. He went 22-14 at Boise State, his alma mater, and his defense leads the Big 12 at 17.3 points allowed. He said football “had to take a backseat” on Sunday. The Horned Frogs need a win at Texas Tech to reach bowl eligibility.

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On Tuesday, Dykes posted his own statement. “Thank you for five incredible seasons,” he wrote. “From day one, the community embraced me and my family, and Fort Worth quickly became home. Coaching this game has been my life’s work, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

With Texas Tech up next, TCU must now turn its attention to finding Dykes’ replacement. AD Buddie has a major decision ahead, and the search is not expected to be completed before the early signing period begins on December 2.