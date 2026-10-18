Wishes Pour in as Fired College Gameday Host Shares Update on Wife’s Cancer Battle

David Pollack has shared hopeful news about his wife Lindsey’s fight with brain cancer. The former ESPN college football analyst said her latest results showed no tumor, and he thanked everyone who has been praying for the family.

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“Her oncologist called me Friday during our HS football game,” David Pollack wrote on X. “He left a voicemail that said the results came back stunning. Like, no tumor.”

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Even the doctor couldn’t understand how good the results were. He told Pollack to call him so that he could explain what might be the case. For Pollack, it was a miracle of his faith.

“He doesn’t understand, but we do… GOD and PRAYER!!!!” Pollack added.

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The family has been on a long road that began in March 2025, when Pollack revealed that Lindsey had stage IV brain cancer and would have surgery at Duke University Hospital. About a year later, in March 2026, he announced that she was cancer-free.

“We’re a year into a battle that wasn’t always pretty, and sometimes really scary. But we are thankful to be cancer-free,” he wrote on X.

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Unfortunately, a few months later, the cancer returned. On September 16, Pollack revealed that the family had received bad news at a doctor’s visit.

“We didn’t get the best news today at a doctor’s visit. Surgery #3 coming for my Babydoll (wifey),” he wrote on X. “She looked at me and said God has been building me for this.”

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On September 23, Pollack said she was out of surgery and doing well. The October update came as a relief to family and friends.

David and Lindsey have two children, Nicholas, 18, and Leah, 16. Nicholas is a senior tight end at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia, the game Pollack was attending when the oncologist called.

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The college football world has rallied around them. Analyst Rece Davis, Pollack’s former College GameDay colleague, wrote, “Praying fervently. So many others are too my brother.”

Journalist Sam Ponder was also among those who showed support.

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Pollack spent more than a decade as a studio analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay, until the network let him go in the summer of 2023. His firing had nothing to do with performance or controversy. He was one of roughly 20 on-air personalities, including Max Kellerman and Suzy Kolber, cut in a wave of budget reductions.

In 2026, Pollack partnered with On3 to host his video podcast, See Ball Get Ball. Before the neck injury that ended his professional football career, he was a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005 and a three-time All-American at Georgia. He finished his college career with 36 sacks, the third most in NCAA history.

Away from football, David and Lindsey run the Pollack Family Foundation, which they launched in 2016 with their children. It began with a focus on childhood obesity, encouraging families to eat well and stay active.

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The Pollacks later shifted toward helping families meet basic needs, with a focus on “Faith. Family. Community,” in Athens and the Greater Atlanta area. The foundation has since expanded to help families facing hunger or homelessness, and its Banquet of Blessings at Athens’ Classic Center provided food and clothing to more than 1,700 people.

In 2019, the Pollacks also presented a $50,000 check to Athens nonprofit Extra Special People to help build a Miracle League complex that would give people of all abilities a place to play.

Its best-known fundraiser is the Annual Celebrity Golf Classic, which benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and supports his long partnership with the hospital’s Strong4Life event. The most recent event was on May 4, 2026, at the Georgia Club.