With No Surgery Option Left, Nico Iamaleava Makes Last-Minute Move to Fix Prolonged Injury Scare

Nico Iamaleava had as good a freshman season as he may have hoped. Nearly 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He led the Vols to a 10-3 record and a rare playoff appearance. But in the off-season, things fell apart. Demands for more money weren’t met by Josh Heupel, and off he went! During his time at Tennessee, Nico had a scary moment against Mississippi State. Late in the first half, he was struck hard by safety Isaac Smith on a 7-yard scramble. The QB got injured on that play.

Nico returned for three plays at the end of the half but did not return after the interval. At the time, head coach Josh Heupel described it as a “precautionary” decision, assuring fans that Nico would “be ready next Saturday.” Still, it was a moment that suggested something more serious was going on behind the scenes. Now at the Bruins, Nico took some time off and went out of the country to get treatment for the injury.

In a short video shared by BioXcellerator Stem Cell Therapy, Nico opened up about his trip to Colombia: “I came to Colombia to get some stem cells. I had a hand injury, and, just trying to outsource. I really couldn’t find the resources out there in the States.” He made a conscious call to skip the surgery. “A lot of mixed reviews on the surgery part, so I knew I didn’t want to go to that part, and you guys introduced me to stem cells, and here I am,” he said.

The medical care he got there left a deep impact on him. “I think, just the care that they have for you out here, they care for you a lot. And, yeah, man, that was my biggest thing, man, is everybody here cares for you. You’re not just another number. It’s just overall, the whole experience, man, you’re not just coming here to get stem cells,” he said. Prices for stem cell therapies in clinics are 40–70% less than those in the United States. Therefore, for Nico, avoiding the risk of surgery meant more than just omitting a procedure; it meant locating quality care and modern facilities for treatment that suited his goals and timelines.

For Nico, the goal was simple: “I just want my wrist to be fully healed, man. And, yeah, man, get ready for the season.” But what blew his mind tremendously about Colombia was how different it seemed from what he had heard. “Coming from the States, there’s a lot of mixed reviews with, you know, Pablo Escobar and stuff that you hear from Colombia, and then you get here, and it’s completely different, man… It’s like heaven. Yeah, it’s beautiful, the people here are very nice. Food’s great, nice and clean, and, yeah, I’ve enjoyed it.”

A bold and fresh start for Nico Iamaleava

Nico Iamaleava ended up being one of the biggest names caught in the chaos of the NIL era. People began to speculate about Nico after he reportedly turned down a $2.4 million a year contract at Tennessee to attend UCLA. According to some reports, Nico requested over $4 million in December, likely as a result of the market-shifting moves of Duke’s Darian Mensah and Miami’s Carson Beck, who both reportedly signed contracts with the team. Nico’s side, however, has denied the claims.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After switching from Tennessee to UCLA, Nico Iamaleava opened up about how difficult the choice was in his first public appearance. During Big Ten media days, he acknowledged that it was one of the most difficult choices he had ever had to make. According to Nico, the main reason for the transfer was to be closer to the people who are most important. “My driving factor to come back home was my family, and I hope every Tennessee fan understands that,” he said. Nico was straightforward while discussing NIL and money, saying, “I don’t speak on money matters… I’m just here for ball and school.”

UCLA is coming off a tough 5-7 season in DeShaun Foster’s first year as head coach, but he didn’t hold back when Nico became available. “We’re just excited to have a playoff quarterback,” Foster informed the crowd. “Just being able to come back home and be comfortable and being in a familiar environment, I think the sky is the limit.” With a fresh start, a strong arm, and a chance to lead close to home, Nico Iamaleava appears to be poised to turn the page for the Bruins.