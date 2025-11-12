WMU Pays Special Tribute to Marshawn Kneeland After Tuesday Night Football

In Kalamazoo, under the chilly Tuesday night lights, beyond scoreboards, the game was much more about bidding a final goodbye. When Marshawn Kneeland’s image hit the big screen, the Western Michigan fans, who had previously roared for his sacks and celebrations, stood there in utter silence. As the “In Memory” clip played, a gentle silence descended onto the field he once ruled, and you could sense it in every cheer, and every memory came flooding back.

WMU transformed its home field into a place of love, loss, and remembering for one of its own, only days after the 24-year-old former Bronco and Dallas Cowboys rookie committed suicide on Nov 5. A heartfelt post on the thread captured the emotion of the night perfectly: “Honoring the memory of Marshawn Kneeland at the Western Michigan University football game last night. 💔 We will forever miss you. Marshawn Kneeland.”

Western Michigan players gathered near midfield before the start, holding Marshawn Kneeland’s No. 99 jersey and the brown-and-gold “MK 99” stickers on their helmets. Even the strongest athletes couldn’t hold back their emotions when an “In Memory” film played on the large screen. The team then posted on social media, “Playing for you, Marshawn.” Those five straightforward words expressed the sadness of a whole community.

Imago Credits: @m_kneeland99 Instagram handle

According to Texas Authorities, Marshawn Kneeland had apparently committed suicide early on a Thursday morning after a brief police chase and car accident. It felt unreal to those who had seen him dominate as a Bronco and celebrate his first NFL touchdown only three days before he passed away. He was a Grand Rapids kid drafted 56th overall. One moment, he was living the dream, dancing in the end zone on Monday Night Football, and the next, he was gone. From Kalamazoo to Dallas, the football world was torn apart by the shock.

WMU head coach Lance Taylor had a close relationship with Kneeland. He struggled to hold back his heartbreak. Taylor wore Kneeland’s No. 99 jersey on the sidelines on Tuesday, possibly showing that he was still a member of the team. “My heart is absolutely broken,” Taylor said after learning of Kneeland’s death. “Marshawn was so much more than an incredible football player; he was a remarkable young man who meant so much to our program and to me personally. His leadership, energy, and smile were infectious, and he left a lasting impact on everyone in our program.”

The Broncos walked off with a 17-13 win and their hearts heavy but proud, playing for the teammate who would forever be part of their brotherhood. But the grief didn’t end there. As news of Kneeland’s passing spread, it reached every corner of the football world.

NFL and College Football united in grief

For those who have experienced similar loss, the news of Marshawn Kneeland’s passing brought back old scars. Kandace Faye, the mother of late LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, was one of them; only a few months before, she had lost her son in very similar circumstances. “Damn it!!!!! PLEASE YALL PLEASE KNOW YALL MATTER!!!” she wrote on Instagram. Faye found Kneeland’s passing to be deeply personal. Kneeland and Lacy were both twenty-four. Both were days removed from unforgettable life experiences. While one was prepping for the draft, the other was fresh off his first NFL touchdown. And both stories ended in the same awful way.

Catalina Mancera, Kneeland’s girlfriend who had been with him since college, told police she was concerned after getting an unsettling text message that night. She was aware that he had suffered from mental health issues. And hours later, he was gone. “I’m grieving hard right now,” she said. “It will be a long time before I’ll feel ready to talk.” Family members stated there were “no clear signs” he was in distress, even though his cousin Nicole said he had been through a lot, having lost his mother earlier this year and his grandfather in 2023.

Across the NFL, the shock was universal. Stephen Jones, the co-owner of the Cowboys, expressed the team’s grief with raw emotion. He described it as “like a hole going through your heart.” He added,” There’s no answer for it. You just want to make sense of it by helping those still here.” Players like Lane Johnson and Richard Sherman encouraged fellow athletes to connect and support one another. “YOU ARE NOT ALONE!” Johnson wrote in a post. Marshawn Kneeland’s death is a wake-up message for every locker room. Because there are guys behind the helmets and highlight reels who are still learning how to fight in situations no playbook can prepare them for.