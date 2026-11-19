The Notre Dame-Miami showdown on November 7 had plenty of eyes glued to it, but one spectator wasn’t exactly looking to be spotted. WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was watching the heavyweight clash incognito as the Fighting Irish handed the Hurricanes their first defeat of the season.

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Her presence raised an obvious question: what was Clark doing there, and why was she supporting Notre Dame? Now, we have an answer.

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Caitlin Clark’s appearance at the Notre Dame game raised a few eyebrows, and Travis Kelce wanted to know why. During her conversation on New Heights, the WNBA superstar was asked about her presence at the game. Considering her Iowa roots, her support for Notre Dame was certainly unexpected. But Clark had a simple explanation: she tries to attend at least one Notre Dame game every year.

“I try to make it to, like, one Notre Dame game a year. I grew up, I grew up a Notre Dame fan. I, like, wanted to go to Notre Dame. They recruited me. It was, like, between Notre Dame and Iowa, and then I picked Iowa. But Notre Dame is just so cool, like, the history of everything. And then a night game, you’re playing the number one team in the country,” said Caitlin Clark.

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The Indiana Fever point guard further revealed that she was hiding in plain sight, attending the game wearing nothing more than a hat and sunglasses in her disguise. She was seated in the “second-to-last row of, like, the normal bowl, like, normal seats.”

Clark explained that while most people didn’t recognise her, a few did. Nevertheless, she thoroughly enjoyed her time at the game and will continue supporting Notre Dame, unless, of course, the Fighting Irish face Iowa.

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Now, why is she supporting Notre Dame? Well, for that, let’s rewind to her recruitment days in 2019. Several colleges came knocking, hoping to land the young superstar, but Clark eventually narrowed her choices down to three: Iowa, Iowa State, and Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish certainly had an emotional edge. Clark and her family had been longtime Notre Dame fans, regularly watching the team long before her recruitment. In fact, her family was hoping she would choose Notre Dame. But as history would have it, Clark had other plans.

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“My family wanted me to go to Notre Dame,” Clark told ESPN. “At the end of the day they were like, you make the decision for yourself. But it’s NOTRE DAME! ‘Rudy’ was one of my favorite movies. How could you not pick Notre Dame?”

She came remarkably close to joining Notre Dame, too. The two programs faced off 24 times between 1921 and 1968, meeting almost annually during the post-World War II era before the series eventually went dormant nearly six decades ago. However, Clark was still torn between her options. And after a brief conversation with then-Iowa assistant coach Jan Jensen, she made her final call, choosing Iowa over Notre Dame.

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Apart from that, her family’s deep-rooted Catholic faith only strengthened their connection to Notre Dame, with the Clarks tuning in to almost every game.

Interestingly, the rivalry between Iowa and Notre Dame has its own history. The two programs faced off nearly 24 times between 1921 and 1968, meeting almost annually during the post-World War II era before the series eventually went dormant nearly six decades ago.