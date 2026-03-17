Woman Ted Carter Had “Inappropriate Relationship” With Was to Pay 5-Figure Sum to Ohio State: Report

What started as a simple podcast deal soon turned into a major controversy at Ohio State University. A new report reveals that a woman linked to former president Ted Carter had a financial agreement with the school and owes them a five-figure amount, raising fresh questions about the situation and how it was handled.

An anonymous person reported a concern to the Ohio State Board of Trustees about Carter. After that, Carter told the board that he had an “inappropriate relationship” with the podcast host, Krisanthe Vlachos. Carter also admitted that he allowed Vlachos to use public university resources to help her business and podcast. Because of this situation, Carter stepped down from his job as president of Ohio State University.

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Ted Carter’s resignation in March was a direct consequence of his admission of allowing improper access to university resources. Ohio State has not officially made any mention of Vlachos in its public statements, but her media company remains central to the ongoing investigation by the university with regard to the misuse of these public assets.

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The public records that WOSU News gathered included official details regarding the financial arrangement. The production contract required Vlachos to pay around $94,000 for rental use of the university’s media facilities. This explicitly outlined her obligation to cover studio sessions of two hours, which validated reports regarding the massive five-figure debt tied to this controversy.

Their services included several things needed to make the show. The five-figure sum granted Vlachos access to the professional recording suites, multiple camera setups, and post-production editing software.

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The contract was supposed to last one year, starting June 30, 2025, and ending July 31, 2026. During that time, Vlachos planned to record episodes of “The Callout.” Later, the podcast was removed from YouTube and other social media platforms. The main aim of the podcast was to help people who served in the military find jobs in the utility industry. It also planned to use artificial intelligence to help connect veterans with job opportunities.

Ted Carter’s decorated military background, including graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy and ‘Top Gun,’ was a key promotional element for the podcast, where he appeared as a guest multiple times before severing ties with the program.

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Now, it all comes down to the amount Vlachos owes to WOSU. As per their contract, either side can end the agreement if they give 30 days’ written notice to the other side. It also says that if the contract ends and any money is still owed, the client must pay that money within 30 days. WOSU asked an Ohio State spokesperson whether Krisanthe Vlachos paid the money she owed and whether the contract has officially ended.

Right now, it is not clear how many podcast episodes she actually recorded at WOSU. So, whatever the case, Vlachos had to pay WOSU for each episode within 30 days after WOSU sent her a bill (invoice). But they are not the only ones trying to get their money back from Vlachos.

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Ted Carter’s move puts another organization at risk

JobsOhio is a nonprofit group that works to create jobs and grow businesses in Ohio. The group agreed to sponsor “The Callout” podcast. The plan was to pay $15,000 for each episode and support four episodes in total. However, it did not work out as expected, as only one episode was actually recorded and released, and that episode has now been removed from the internet.

Because the other episodes were never produced, JobsOhio said it is trying to get back the $60,000 it invested in the project. JobsOhio later explained that Ted Carter introduced the organization to Krisanthe Vlachos and her podcast. The group believed the show could reach military members and veterans in Ohio and help connect them with job opportunities in the state.

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Ted Carter’s sudden exit exacerbates a pattern of leadership instability at the university, following the early departure of his predecessor, Kristina Johnson. With two consecutive presidents failing to complete their contracts, the Board of Trustees now faces heightened scrutiny over its leadership decisions.

For now, the university has appointed Ravi Bellamkonda as the new president, but many people say they will wait and see how the university handles the situation going forward.