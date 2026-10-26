“Won’t Be in Texas”: Steve Sarkisian Receives Arch Manning Exit Warning as SEC Rival Emerges as Potential Landing Spot

Arch Manning’s future at Texas has become a talking point as the Longhorns work through a challenging stretch of the season. With questions surrounding his performances and Steve Sarkisian’s plans at quarterback, attention is turning to what could lie ahead for the young quarterback.

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In a post shared by Bleacher Report CFB on X on October 26, college football analyst David Pollack suggested that Arch Manning could leave Texas after the 2026 season, with Georgia emerging as a potential landing spot. Pollack cited a conversation with an SEC head coach who would be surprised if Manning did not end up with the Bulldogs, a team he had previously committed to.

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“Arch ain’t gonna be there next year… he won’t be in Texas,” David Pollack said.

Manning’s numbers through the first six games of the 2026 season reflected a mixed campaign. Before Texas faced Ole Miss on October 24, the quarterback had recorded 1,295 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and five interceptions. Consecutive 27–24 defeats to Oklahoma and Florida increased pressure on the offense, particularly after turnovers contributed to the Longhorns’ struggles in close games.

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Against Oklahoma on October 10, Manning threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns but also recorded two interceptions. The following week, he completed 14 of 20 passes for 173 yards and one touchdown against Florida. Texas lost both games by three points, leaving the team looking for a response as its season continued.

The results also placed greater attention on Manning’s decision-making. Despite entering college as a highly rated quarterback prospect, he has faced the challenge of delivering consistent performances as Texas’ starter.

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Sarkisian confirmed on October 19 that Manning would remain the starting quarterback, even after Texas suffered two straight losses. He admitted that Manning needed to improve, but also said the entire offense had to step up. Backup KJ Lacey Jr. got more reps with the first team in practice, yet Sarkisian continued to back Manning before the Ole Miss game.

Texas went on to beat Ole Miss 34–27 on October 24, ending its two-game losing streak and moving to 5–2. Manning completed 18 of 30 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown, but threw two interceptions. He also scored twice on the ground to help Texas secure the win.

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Manning was not the only Texas player to make a difference in the win. Running back Raleek Brown recorded 157 rushing yards on 23 carries, while wide receiver Ryan Wingo finished with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

The victory was a much-needed boost for the Longhorns, though Manning’s interceptions remained a concern. His performances in the remaining games could play a role in decisions about his future, but there is no confirmation that he plans to leave Texas after the 2026 season.

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Georgia had been one of Manning’s options during his recruitment. The Bulldogs pursued him before he committed to Texas on June 23, 2022. Despite Georgia’s interest, Manning chose to join the Longhorns.

For now, Georgia is only a possible destination raised in Pollack’s prediction. Last week, NFL analyst Tom Pelissero had linked Manning to Ole Miss, a program with ties to the family.