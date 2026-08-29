“Worked Her Bu– Off”: Deion Sanders Makes Heartbreaking Admission About His Mother’s Lifelong Struggle

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders may have built an empire and achieved extraordinary success, but his journey to the top was anything but easy. Recently, Sanders opened up about one of the most emotional chapters of his childhood. He shared a heartbreaking anecdote about the immense struggles his mother, Connie Knight, endured.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“No, my mama worked her b–t off,” Deion Sanders said during his The Basement With Tim Ross interview on August 26. “My stepfather did his thing. We didn’t have a lot. The little home we had is condemned now. It’s not even there anymore. But I remember this donor from Florida State asked me and my mum to go out to dinner, and my mum worked nights, so she was reluctant, but she took off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And we went, and I forget the name of the da-n restaurant. I know it was about water in Fort Myers sand; they came around, and they asked, ‘What would you be having for your entrée?’ And then my mama looked around at each other like, ‘What’s an entrée?’ We didn’t know what that was. We haven’t been anywhere like this, where they put a napkin on your lap… So that’s where we came from, man. We didn’t know. We had rats and roaches at our old place.”

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shares a profoundly tight bond with his mother, Connie Knight. Coach Prime’s parents separated when he was two years old. As a single parent, she worked tirelessly to provide for Deion and his sister. She used to spend her nights working as a custodian at Lee Memorial Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Prime’s mother never took a day off; she used to operate multiple shifts. Connie spent her nights scrubbing floors, cleaning up hospital waste, and pushing heavy sanitation carts. Because of her work, she never got to see Deion Sanders play football in high school. Rather than feeling neglected, Sanders used her absence as fuel to succeed.

At seven, witnessing his mother’s struggle, Sanders made a promise to himself: he would become successful so she’d never work again. When Sanders was drafted fifth overall in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, he immediately fulfilled his childhood vow. His mother has not had to work a single day since 1989.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders frequently highlights that despite his immense wealth, his mother has “never asked him for a dime.” Her focus was purely on securing opportunities for her children.

Despite living in a financially strained, tough neighborhood, Connie maintained the house meticulously. Deion has shared that while he grew up in an environment surrounded by drug abuse and crime, his mother ensured their home remained a “nice”, safe, and loving sanctuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family lived there until April 1989. He signed a $2 million NFL signing bonus. He immediately moved his mother out of the neighborhood and fulfilled his dream of buying her a $1 million custom mansion.

Decades after they moved out, the vacant house fell into severe decay and disrepair. In July 2018, the City of Fort Myers officially demolished the structure. Connie noted that while it saddened her to see it decay, it was a necessary step for safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a heartfelt Nike short film, Sanders read a letter directly to her, stating, “You are a role model of consistency. Thank you, Mom, for just being you. “There ain’t no momma like you.”

Although Connie Knight lives independently, she can be seen in Deion Sanders’ Jr.’s vlogs from his father’s 5000-acre Texas ranch. At 80, Coach Prime’s mother’s day-to-day mobility has significantly reduced. However, the mother and the son still find time to take walks around the property. Coach Prime often captures these special moments on his Instagram, giving fans a view of his special relationship with his mother.