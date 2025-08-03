Worried for Her Son’s Health, Deiondra Sanders Makes Public Plea After Heartwarming Note to Snow

Motherhood is Deiondra Sanders’ new way of life, ever since Snow graced her world. The past year has been full of ups and downs for the influencer, but her son was what made it all worth it. Snow is the star in the Sanders family, who is growing way too quickly for his already huge fan following. But motherhood is a full-time job, as Deiondra always thinks about Snow first before anything else. She sends a message to all parents about an important issue, ever watchful of Snow’s health.

Deiondra’s pregnancy was a tough journey. She battled fibroids and nearly miscarried Snow. That’s why her son is so precious to her, and she will leave no stone unturned to ensure his wellness. “God blessed me with the sweetest, happiest baby I could ever ask for,” Deiondra wrote about her son this Mother’s Day. 2025 is a big year for her, because her baby boy will mark one whole year this August 4. Deiondra’s fierce love for her son moved her to raise awareness about Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infection, a common and sometimes dangerous illness when it comes to children.

Deiondra shared a post on her Instagram story that encouraged parents to take note of the issue. “As RSV season nears, here is a gentle reminder to avoid kissing babies and toddlers who aren’t your own, even if you’re family. Tiny immune systems are fragile, and even a kiss on the head or hand can spread illness. This isn’t about you. This is about protecting their health,” the post read. RSV can cause respiratory issues in children and is very, very rampant. The season usually starts in fall, reaching its peak in winter.

Cleveland Clinic says that 90% of children suffer from the infection before they reach 2. It initially starts out as a common cold but leads to breathing problems. Because children as young as Snow do not have fully developed immune systems, they are an at-risk group. About 40% of kids under 2 develop issues like bronchiolitis or pneumonia after getting infected with the virus. And despite the severity and scale of infection, the prevention is pretty simple. You just have to refrain from unnecessary physical contact to keep the children safe.

Deiondra’s concern comes from a valid space, especially because Snow was a high-risk pregnancy. Though he is a healthy kid, there are already comparisons of him and his uncle, Shilo—he is just a baby. Deiondra will keep Snow away from as much harm as possible while also ringing his first big milestone.

Deiondra Sanders looks on proudly as Snow nears the 1-year mark

Snow has already started walking, which means more chaos is afoot in the Deiondra Sanders home. The past year has been a tumultuous one for the influencer. Her feud with fiancé Jacquees, Shedeur and Shilo’s drafts, and her father battling cancer – it was a very tough time for Deiondra. But she braved it all and is also raising her son at the same time. Time passes quickly as we grow older, and Snow will soon be one year old. Naturally, Deiondra can’t help but gush with emotion.

She shared an adorable picture of Snow on his own baby-sized Mercedes truck, beaming at the camera. “In just one year, you’ve changed my life in ways I never imagined. You’ve given my days more meaning, my heart the love I’ve always longed for, my soul a peace I never knew I needed, and my life a new purpose while helping me grow into the person I was meant to be. Watching you grow has been the greatest gift of my life. Every day it’s something new. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. I love you endlessly, Snow!” Deiondra wrote in the caption.

Deiondra Sanders has cherished this journey from the day Snow was born. And in just one year, baby Sanders has changed what life means to Deiondra, and she is going to make the most of that as he grows up. And because he is a Sanders, he sure can expect a party worthy of that name!