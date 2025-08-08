Worried Michigan Legend Turns to James Franklin as OSU Threatens Title Defense

James Franklin’s Penn State rivalry with Ohio State is one of the Big Ten’s most intense and historic showdowns. Since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993, these two teams have only seen the top 25. Ohio State leads the all-time series 25-14. That includes a strong recent stretch, having won 10 of the last 11 face-offs. But remember Penn State’s stunning blocked field goal return for a touchdown in 2016? That, in turn, has peppered this intense rivalry. Also, Michigan remains Ohio State’s biggest historic rival. Michigan owns the edge historically, but Ohio State has dominated in recent decades.

Penn State’s third-year starting QB Drew Allar is leaner and more agile, orchestrating a receiver corps that needed an update. There have been changes. And these changes are good for the Buckeye fans, but they’re making a few people worried. Just like former Michigan tight end legend, Jake Butt. He is now rocking a Big Ten Network analyst badge instead of a winged helmet, but still just as fierce with his takes. After that shake-up at receiver, here’s where the Big Ten Network’s practice visit to Happy Valley gets fun.

“WR will be better,” Butt writes on X. “They reload again at TE. Best RB duo in CFB? Certainly one of them. Allar has top 10 potential- real chance to prove it with all the weapons this year. Kotelnicki is known for being creative, and now he has a ton of toys to play with. Like Picasso with all the colors and a blank canvas. I expect Art.”

Penn State attacked the portal and landed three battle-tested transfers. The weapons are Kyron Hudson, Devonte Ross, and Trebor Pena. Hudson gives them a physical, red-zone-ready outside target who can win contested balls and block like a tight end. Ross is a burner who put up over 1,043 yards and 11 TDs at Troy last year. He is thriving on separation and after-catch wiggle. Pena, meanwhile, is a polished slot technician with a full route tree and proven production at Syracuse. Compared to last year’s wideout group. Which literally got shut out in a bowl game.

Remember the Orange Bowl game against Notre Dame? The story of that game from the WR perspective? Zero catches. That’s right, not a single Penn State wide receiver hauled in a pass all night long. Instead, the only passing damage to Notre Dame’s defense came from tight ends and running backs. The WRs were targeted just five times all game. Four incomplete throws and one ill-advised interception thrown toward receiver Omari Evans that was snatched by a defender and set up Notre Dame’s game-winning field goal in the final minute.

At tight end, it’s that familiar ‘reload, don’t rebuild’ story. TE Khalil Dinkins drew special attention for his versatility. And the offensive line garnered major accolades from both Butt and BTN’s Gerry DiNardo, with Butt going so far as to say the line could “write the story” for Penn State’s season. At running back, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are returning after multiple years as game-wreckers. Both have all-conference honors and have racked up thousands of combined yards. Singleton’s blend of speed and power is special with 1,215 yards, 13 touchdowns last year, and Allen’s vision and balance keep chains moving. No defense gets a break when these two are healthy.

Drew Allar is at the controls again. He is noticeably leaner and moving sharply. You can practically see the extra agility as he works through progressions, flanked by a retooled receiver corps desperately out to erase last year’s infamous shutout. Finally, Offensive Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s creativity is about to take center stage. At Kansas, he schemed up top-10 offenses with less raw talent than what he has now. He loves motion, position swaps, layered route trees, and backs who catch passes. And now he has a roster built for it. Butt added, “If I had to choose a formula? With the OL, TEs, and RBs, and understanding having to beat Ohio State and Oregon? I would take a page out of the Michigan playbook and heavily emphasize running the ball.” All these upgrades will be especially handy for Penn State’s highly anticipated clash with Ohio State in 2025.

Michigan’s offense remains elite on the ground despite some turnover in talent. Last year, it was led by a strong, experienced offensive line and a deep stable of dynamic running backs like Donovan Edwards. Their ability to control the line of scrimmage and consistently gain yards on the ground sets the tone. That dictates the pace and wears down opposing defenses. Penn State has the receiving weapons, dynamic tight ends, and a versatile backfield to pull off this balanced offense with a run-first mindset. Leaning on a strong running game would neutralize Ohio State’s aggressive defense, control the clock, and create a sustainable offensive rhythm.

The defensive recipe for B1G domination

Now let’s talk about the defence. “The speed, once again, was immediately apparent,” Butt writes. “Been that way for a few years now. Their speed always stands out. Why #28 Zane Durant doesn’t get discussed more is beyond me. Freaky. The sum of him and Dennis Sutton should add up to a top-tier DE/ DL combo in the B1G. Can the other two stay healthy is key bc they look good.” Zane Durant is a beast on the defensive line with a reputation for speed and disruption that stands out every snap. Coming from Lake Nona, Florida, where he dominated high school ball, Durant chose to return for his senior year at Penn State instead of jumping early to the NFL, signaling his hunger to lead this defense. In 2024, Durant started all 16 games, racking up 42 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks.

It’s very impressive numbers for a defensive tackle. The speed is there, and he’s not just a big body. His quickness lets him get into the backfield and disrupt offenses regularly. Now, pair him with Dani Dennis-Sutton, a dynamic pass rusher known for explosive moves off the edge and consistent quarterback pressure. Now you get a formidable DE/DT duo that can wreak havoc on any Big Ten offense. Ohio State’s offense has loaded talent and explosive skill players, but a disruptive interior presence like Durant can disrupt their rhythm before they get comfortable. Both Durant and Sutton can collapse the pocket from both inside and outside, forcing Ohio State into uncomfortable situations.

Butt added that he was “very impressed by the technique of the secondary. Knowles asks them to be pressed and aggressive. They looked comfortable and technically sound.” Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles loves his defensive backs to press receivers at the line and take no prisoners. A pressing secondary forces offenses into tight windows and quick decisions, often leading to tipped balls, interceptions, or incompletions. Over the 2024 season, Penn State’s secondary has flown to the ball with real urgency, tallying key interceptions and tight coverage that stifled bigger offensive weapons. The technique shows up in how well the corners and safeties mirror routes and keep their eyes on the quarterback while ready to break on the ball.