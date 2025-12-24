Worries Surround Joey McGuire as Playoffs Comments Fail to Impress After Dan Lanning and Oregon Win

Joey McGuire already has a plan in place to take down the Ducks in the CFP quarterfinal. But his plans don’t quite align with the program’s potential. That disconnect was highlighted by a CFB analyst, who pointed out the Raiders’ biggest problem ahead of the matchup.

“I really wanted to take Texas Tech. I wanted to, but the offense, man, it’s just hard to get behind,” said David Pollack during his Tuesday appearance on

See Ball Get Ball. “Like, Virgil can make plays, and they’ll make some plays, but to execute the way that they need to put drives together and have to complete third downs consistently, it’s just hard. Like, everything with the Texas Tech offense is hard.”

While winning games is usually easier with a strong offense, Pollack believes McGuire’s unit will face a serious test in the CFP quarterfinal against Dan Lanning’s Oregon. Players like WR Reggie Virgil can flash potential, but both teams bring distinct strengths to the matchup. While the Raiders’ offense ranks second in the nation in PPG at 42.5, Oregon’s defense is equally elite, sitting third nationally in points allowed per game at 10.9.

In fact, Oregon’s defensive prowess was already on display against Indiana. Even in a 30–20 loss to the Hoosiers, the defense held its ground. While freshman Brandon Finney Jr. delivered a spark with a 35-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 20–20 with 12:42 remaining, Oregon limited Indiana to 326 total yards—well below the Hoosiers’ season average.

That’s likely why Pollack made his stance clear on Oregon’s defensive prowess, which could slow down the Red Raiders’ high-powered offense. But Oregon’s offensive struggles were evident against the Hoosiers; still, Pollack favored them.

“Oregon can go one play,” said Pollack. “Oregon can throw some screens. Oregon’s got a triple-head monster at the running back position that I think can just rotate and pound.”

Against Indiana, the offensive line allowed six sacks, and Dante Moore was intercepted twice. But Pollack still believes in Oregon’s “triple-head monster” at RB. That rotation is led by transfer Makhi Hughes, senior Noah Whittington, and true freshman Dierre Hill Jr.

“But I think this is 20–17. Like, I think this is super low scoring, and give me the Ducks, ’cause remember I said they’re one of the four teams that can win this, probably,” said the CFB analyst.

Despite predicting a low-scoring game, Pollack still favors Oregon to win the quarterfinal, a stance that might be influenced in part by the 2023 season. That year, both teams moved the ball effectively, but Oregon came out on top with a 38–30 win over Texas Tech.

Following that, Joey McGuire’s playoff comments ahead of the Orange Bowl this season may not have impressed enough, and Oregon has emerged as the favorite in predictions after its first-round playoff win over JMU.

“We talk all the time about complementary football, how we play off of each other. Indiana did a phenomenal job of that, meaning their offense was on the field probably longer than anybody else, or comparable to some of the tough games they’ve had; in those instances, Indiana was really effective on offense. We’ve got to be effective on offense to help our defense,” said McGuire.

But now, Pollack has pointed out flaws in McGuire’s offense. With that, concerns for the Raiders grow even more as Dan Lanning’s Oregon enters the matchup riding the momentum of a win over JMU’s defense.

Will Joey McGuire’s blueprint work?

Joey McGuire isn’t hiding the blueprint. To take down Oregon, he laid out three clear priorities.

First, go toe-to-toe everywhere. Here, McGuire called it a “mirror match,” stressing equal toughness on both sides of the ball, while second, shutting down the run with the front seven. Oregon’s rushing attack is elite, but Texas Tech counters with the nation’s top run defense and a loaded defensive front. Then third, pressure Dante Moore.

Although McGuire praised the QB as special, even draft-ready. But he knows disrupting him starts with winning the trenches. Now, while it may look like a bold plan and the biggest test of McGuire’s career, Oregon’s performance against JMU only intensified his concerns.

Against JMU, Oregon dominated from the first whistle. In the first half alone, they outgained James Madison 360–197, averaging 14.4 yards per play. While the Ducks were relentless, scoring a TD every five plays, they did it against one of the nation’s best. JMU’s defense is ranked No. 2 in FBS in both total yards allowed and rushing defense.

While Oregon’s offense was on another level, now we’ll see what happens in the quarterfinal.