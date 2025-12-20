Worrying Signs On-Field For Kalen DeBoer as Uncertain Nick Saban Adds to Michigan Rumors

Alabama’s game against Oklahoma crackles with tension long before the kickoff. Fresh off a fortunate playoff push despite losing to Georgia, beating Oklahoma will not just push them further in the playoffs, but will also secure Kalen DeBoer’s status. With Michigan rumors swirling, even a quiet conversation with the team’s AD feels like an ultimatum.

“Alabama AD Greg Byrne chats with Kalen DeBoer before the Crimson Tide kicks off against Oklahoma in the CFP,” Alabama Football’s beat writer Colin Gay said on X.

Now, Kalen DeBoer and Alabama’s AD, Greg Byrne, have constantly denied all the speculation around his move to Michigan. Even a new contract is on the way to secure him in the team. But losing a third time in two years against Oklahoma might push DeBoer to the edge. He was already in the hot seat after losing to Florida State earlier this season, and now missing the first-round playoff game will be another big blow.

Adding another layer of uncertainty to it, Nick Saban made a bold admission about DeBoer’s move to Michigan on College Gameday before the kickoff.

“Kalen DeBoer has the total and complete support of the University of Alabama. They want him to be the coach at Alabama. Maybe they can get him to Michigan. I don’t know,” ESPN analyst Nick Saban said.