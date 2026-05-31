“Worst 4 Years of My Life”: Warren Sapp Recalls Son’s Difficult Health Struggle That Tested Him as a Father

One of the lesser-known stories about Warren Sapp has nothing to do with sacks, trash talk, or Hall of Fame speeches. It happened away from football stadiums. During the mid-2000s, there were moments when Sapp found himself reading ingredient labels in grocery store aisles, calling doctors for answers, and trying to understand why his son kept dealing with health problems that nobody seemed able to fully explain.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During his appearance on the Revolt podcast, one of the hosts remarked that Oreo is “vegan,” prompting Sapp to express disbelief. Not because he didn’t believe it, but because he was surprised to find how easy it is now to find gluten-free alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My son had a gluten allergy way back in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008. Oh my god, it was the worst four years of my life. No one was doing gluten-free [back then],” Sapp said on the podcast. “My son wanted Italian every day.”

So, I went to the Subway people. I said, ‘Yo, can you get me gluten-free bread?’ I will buy it. And I will pay for a loaf, whatever, 12, 24, gluten-free. Whatever he doesn’t eat, throw it away. I will buy another next week because he wants this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gluten-free and lactose-free alternatives have become commonplace these days. But in the 2000s, there weren’t really gluten-free options on the market. The food labels listed ingredients, but separating gluten-free products from gluten-containing products was always tedious. Most importantly, most people didn’t even know what gluten was.

And yet, Sapp had to find solutions for his kid. “It was my son. So, when you talk about your child, there’s nothing you won’t do,” he said. In the process of finding gluten-free bread for his son, Sapp discovered an uncomfortable truth about the food industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t even know it was processed meat. But then I found out about the yoga mat. Oh, it was on. It was on at that point because I actually knew the dude who actually supplied the bread,” Sapp said. “Scott Devon, he’s up in Michigan. He’s a friend of mine. And I told him I said, ‘Dude, you’ve got to take that out.’ He said, ‘I can’t. How do I ship it?” I said, ‘I thought bread was made fresh at Subway.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Subway had a massive ‘Yoga Mat Chemical’ controversy in 2014 after a petition by activist Vani Hari revealed that the company was using azodicarbonamide, a substance also found in yoga mats, in its bread.

Sapp’s advocacy for gluten-free products

Warren Sapp has spoken about his family, including his six children, saying they became his priority after football. In a 2021 interview, he proudly talked about watching his children graduate from college and joked that he had become more of a cheerleader than a superstar these days.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his podcast appearance, the former Buccaneer didn’t go into additional details about finding gluten-free bread for his son. This was also the first time he addressed it in a public interview. However, over the years, Sapp has shown through his actions how his son’s health condition has affected his choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sapp now actively advocates gluten-free products. Last year, he endorsed Drywater hydration and recovery drinks as a gluten-free and non-GMO option. He has also partnered with J. Lee’s Gourmet BBQ Sauce, which specializes in gluten-free grilling sauces.