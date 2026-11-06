“Worst Show”: Pat McAfee Seen Running Around After Unexpected Mishap Hits His ESPN Show

The Pat McAfee Show is no stranger to chaos, but this time the trouble started before the broadcast began. Just moments before going live on ESPN, an unexpected technical failure threw the entire studio into disarray. Pat McAfee and his team tried to lighten the situation by making jokes, but the scramble behind the scenes quickly became a talking point.

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“Hello, beautiful people, and welcome to our humble adobe, the Hammer Dahn Studio,” McAfee said during his podcast. “We had a full-system studio crash just moments before we were due to go live here on ESPN.”

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Instead of his usual setup, McAfee had to borrow the Hammer Dahn Studio to get the show rolling. The chaos was not over. The Pat McAfee Show was supposed to air live on ESPN, but after the studio crash, the broadcast could not go out on the network because ESPN cannot pull the feed directly from the show’s YouTube stream. McAfee learned this only after he had already told viewers they were live, when A.Q. Shipley pointed it out.

“We’re not live on ESPN, I guess,” Shipley told McAfee. “There’s no way for them to get our YouTube, I’m being told. I don’t know why they don’t just stream it straight from our YouTube, but they’re saying they can’t do that.”

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This forced McAfee to correct: “Okay, so we are not live on ESPN right now. We’re live on YouTube. This is awesome. Chaos is where we’re supposed to be.”

McAfee kept the YouTube stream on, but as soon as McAfee heard that the main studio was back, he grabbed his bottle and notepad and told the team, “Everything we just did here, roll it in there for the worst show of all time,” along with a small countdown for the viewers.

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“We will see you in some time; count to 30, and we will see you on the other side.”

Footage then showed the crew running back to the main studio. What made it funnier was that the background music was set to ‘Gonna Fly Now,’ the theme from Rocky. Everyone, including McAfee, was seen running back and forth, carrying laptops or notebooks. After a quick break, McAfee was back on his feet and reintroduced the show.

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“Hello, beautiful people, and welcome to our humble abode. The DraftKings’ thunderdome on a completely normal, absolutely normal Watt Wednesday,” McAfee said on the podcast.

The lighthearted video came as a welcome change after a rough stretch of criticism over McAfee’s College GameDay segment in Utah. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro brought McAfee to the network in May 2023, announcing a multiyear partnership that moved The Pat McAfee Show onto ESPN’s television network. The show airs live on weekdays across ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN’s YouTube channel.