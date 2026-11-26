For Ohio State, this season has been a frustrating ride. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have missed out on both the playoffs and the Big Ten Championship Game, leaving little for fans to celebrate.

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But could a win over Michigan salvage what’s left of their season? Longtime OSU announcer Paul Keels believes this rivalry matchup could be their last chance.

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Speaking with WBNS 10 TV, Keels didn’t sugarcoat the Buckeyes’ disappointing season. However, he believes there’s still one game left that could make things a little easier for the fans to swallow. A win over Michigan may not erase everything that has gone wrong, but it could certainly give the fanbase something to feel good about.

“A win over Michigan would heal some wounds,” said Keels.

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However, when the host questioned whether a win over Nebraska heading into the Michigan clash would have given the team some positive momentum, Keels agreed.

“They have to get beyond it, and that would have started today,” Keels agreed. “Monday would have started last night when they all met at the Woody Hayes. They’ve got to do that. They’ve got to turn a page because, you know, you don’t wanna think about what would happen if they lose that game with the way things have gone this year. So no, they have to get that out of their mind.”

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This is a last shot at redemption for Ryan Day this season, and Keels may be right. A last shot at redemption for Ryan Day this season, and Keels may not be wrong. The Buckeyes have lost three of their last four games, with things seemingly spiraling out of control ever since their clash against the Indiana Hoosiers, where Julian Sayin suffered an elbow injury.

That said, Day has hardly dominated the rivalry, holding a 2-4 record against Michigan. Two of those defeats came at Ohio Stadium, including the narrow 13-10 loss in 2024, making Saturday’s showdown all the more crucial for the embattled head coach.

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Every possible indicator points to the Michigan clash being a must-win game for Ohio State. Last year, the Buckeyes handed the Wolverines a humiliating 27-9 defeat, and now they have a chance to secure back-to-back wins in the rivalry for the first time since their eight-game winning streak that ended in 2019.

But can they pull it off? The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry has rarely been short on drama, and with both teams struggling to find consistency this season, Saturday’s clash carries even greater significance. However, judging by Ryan Day’s approach, it appears he is dead serious about winning the final game of the regular season.

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Not only have the players refrained from speaking to the media this week as they remain focused on practice, but Day has also made it clear that the Buckeyes have one goal in mind: winning, and nothing else.

“We try to keep things as normal as possible, knowing that this week is not normal,” Day said. “There were a lot of things previously that made the week even more distracting. So, we’re just trying to keep us as focused as we can, and that’s it. Once we put our week together, the whole idea is ‘what’s the best week for this one right here.’ And then we mimic that week over and over again, so when we get to this game, we’re ready to go.”

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Rather than relying on team captains, as Ohio State usually does during Michigan week, Day had offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia face the media during the press conference.

“It just felt like, just to avoid distractions and everything that’s going on right now, I just feel like it’s best for the coaches to be the ones available,” Day said. “Let them [the players] focus on winning the game.”

The team is determined to give its fans one final reason to celebrate, and the excitement is certainly building. But can the Buckeyes get the job done in Ann Arbor? That’s the big question.