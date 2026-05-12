“Wouldn’t Be a Good Fit”: Ryan Day’s Son Shares Honest OSU Feelings After Joining Chip Kelly & Northwestern

Following a record-setting junior season, many expected the three-star QB from St. Francis DeSales to commit to his father, Ryan Day’s Buckeyes. The Ohio State head coach has been with the team for nine years, and so the move would have been a no-brainer. Instead, R.J. Day committed to Northwestern. But why? Ryan Day Jr. explained his decision in a May 2026 interview with Fan Stream Sports.

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“I want to find a place that fits me,” said R.J. “It’s not about the size of the school; like we say all the time, I could come here [Ohio State] if I wanted to, but would it be a great fit? I don’t believe so. I don’t think that Ohio State would be a good fit for me, so it’s not about the size of the school for me, and I’ve said this to pretty much anybody who’s recruited me; it’s about the fit.”

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Last season, R.J. recorded 2,710 yards and 25 TDs. In addition, he led a thrilling 23-21 comeback win against Harrison by completing a 22-yard pass with 22 seconds left to set up a game-winning field goal. Then, why isn’t OSU a good fit for him?

Ryan Day himself noted that “Ohio State’s not for everybody” and publicly admitted that at a program of this caliber, the expectation is for players to be future first- or second-round NFL draft picks. In that case, R.J. might not have fit that specific mold. Further, his father wanted him to find a place where he could realistically compete.

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Even R.J. expressed a desire to be “his own man:”

“Coming into it [Ohio State], I just feel like a lot of people would have their own reservations about why I’m there. I want to do something on my own; a lot of my life has been about being someone’s son. I feel personally that I want to go do something for myself and try to make a name for myself instead of just being someone’s son.”

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That’s why he chose Northwestern to play under OC Chip Kelly, a longtime mentor who coached Ryan Day in college. The OSU head coach supports R.J. He said that R.J.’s recruitment was “his (RJ) journey” and that R.J. needed to figure it out on his own without using his father as a “crutch.” Now, while R.J.’s reason for not seeing the Buckeyes as the right fit is clear, the reason for choosing the Wildcats is still unknown.

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Why does Northwestern stand out to R.J. Day?

“I committed to Northwestern because of the mix of academics and high-level football,” said R.J. Day. “The campus is gorgeous. You can really tell they are invested in football, and they have big plans for the future.”

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“I want to help make an impact there and be a part of the plans that they have. Coach Kelly coached my dad in college, and that’s really special to me. I knew during my official visit, and I told them during it. The spring has been crazy, but I’m happy to finally be at a decision,” he added.

R.J. Day had received 18 offers, including from top schools Purdue, Syracuse, USF, and Boston College, before choosing Northwestern. He had even visited several programs, including UCLA, Clemson, Iowa State, and Kentucky, before his decision.

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Regarding RJ’s move, Ryan Day said it fills him with pride to see his son succeeding on his own accord. Northwestern gave him a scholarship offer in April, and R.J. officially committed to the program on May 10. He had announced it via social media following an OV.