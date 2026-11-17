Rick Neuheisel believes Arch Manning could thrive somewhere other than Texas, suggesting that a change of environment might help the quarterback reach his potential. His assessment comes as questions continue to emerge about Manning’s decision-making and consistency under pressure.

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During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Neuheisel identified Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti, who earns approximately $13.2 million annually under his revised contract, as someone who could help Manning take the next step in his development.

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“I think Indiana will be an interesting place to see if they’ll go after Arch to make him their next one-and-done quarterback,” Neuheisel said on Monday. “I wouldn’t be shocked at all if Arch ends up looking somewhere else. His family is SEC; will Ole Miss love to have him? Probably. Would Tennessee love to have him? Probably. But my point is, Curt Cignetti would be maybe the quarterback whisperer that might take Arch to the next level.”

Neuheisel believes Manning could benefit from exploring a different environment if his development at Texas does not progress as expected. The CBS analyst made clear that he isn’t relaying anything from sources or insiders. His take comes purely from what he has seen and experienced.

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Still, whether it helps or hurts, Indiana has built a name for landing transfer quarterbacks and winning games ever since Cignetti took over. Indiana brought in Kurtis Rourke from Ohio in 2024, and he helped the Hoosiers reach the College Football Playoff.

Neuheisel also raised concerns about Manning’s ability to read defensive coverage and recognize dangerous passing situations. Referring to an interception against LSU, he explained that Manning attempted a throw despite the receiver moving inside and getting too close to the free safety.

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“He’s also still myopic in terms of where he goes within what he thinks he sees and where he stays with the ball,” Neuheisel explained.

According to Neuheisel, the quarterback should have recognized the positioning of the defender instead of forcing the pass. But he acknowledged that Manning has the physical skills and background needed to become a successful quarterback.

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Cignetti has established himself as one of college football’s most successful program builders. His ability to transform the Hoosiers into a national contender has made him an attractive name in discussions about coaching and player development.

His success also earned him a major contract extension. His revised agreement with Indiana carries an average annual value of approximately $13.2 million through the 2033 season, reflecting the program’s confidence in his leadership following its historic national championship success.

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The following season, former California quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy after joining Cignetti’s program. The result further strengthened the coach’s reputation for getting the best out of transfer quarterbacks.

However, there is currently no confirmed indication that Indiana has approached Manning or that the quarterback is considering a transfer.

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Manning’s game against LSU illustrated Neuheisel’s point. Texas secured a 22-21 victory on November 14, but the quarterback’s performance included several difficult moments.

Manning completed 19 of 35 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Although Texas managed to escape with the victory, the turnovers highlighted the decision-making issues Neuheisel discussed.

His performance against Missouri the previous week offered a contrasting example. Manning completed 28 of 38 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception in Texas’ win.

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Neuheisel also described Manning’s performance against LSU as a microcosm of his overall game. The quarterback started strongly, struggled through the middle portion, and delivered an impressive final drive.

Neuheisel explained that opening drives are often scripted, and teams regularly practice late-game situations. The more difficult moments come when quarterbacks must process defensive looks on their own and make decisions with the football.

With Neuheisel backing Cignetti’s ability to take Arch Manning to the next level, could Indiana become the fresh start he needs? Or will Manning continue his development under Steve Sarkisian at Texas?