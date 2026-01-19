“Wouldn’t Bet Against Them”: Nick Saban Warns America Not to Pick Indiana Against Miami

You know things are getting interesting when Nick Saban starts showing Miami love. GameDay predictions have been taking massive turns, and most people have tagged Indiana as the winner, thanks to the lethal defense. But Saban isn’t buying the easy narrative. He sees a wrinkle that could change everything—and he’s basically telling Indiana fans not to get too comfortable.

“When you watch Miami’s offensive line, it is one of the most well-coached offensive lines,” Nick Saban said at the Pat McAfee show GameDay broadcast. “They come off step, step, second step on the ground. So when you move, they collect you, and they don’t take big splits. So there’s not a whole lot of area to penetrate. And I did a tape on this for tonight about how they collect people when they move, and how they take over people, and how they bump. If they can’t control the line of scrimmage in this game, they’re going to have a hard time.

If they can control the line of scrimmage and do what they did to Ole Miss and have, what, three or four or five 13-play drives where they kept the ball for 41 1⁄2 minutes in the game, that’s the only way they’re going to have a chance to win. But I tell you what, I wouldn’t bet against them.”

Saban’s comments didn’t just turn heads on set; they sent a ripple through the betting world. As of now, Indiana sits as a 7.5-point favorite over Miami. That line actually took a hit from 8.5 to 7.5, thanks to a wave of money coming in on the Hurricanes. The moneyline tells the same story: Indiana carries a 76.4% implied chance to win, while Miami offers the unusual payout as the underdog. The over/under has held steady at 47.5 points, but don’t be surprised if that changes.

Saban redirected the entire conversation toward Miami’s offensive line. That unit has been elite all season. Throughout 2025, Miami’s O-line consistently ranked among the top five in the country. In the playoff run, they bullied top-tier defensive fronts, clearing the way for 170+ rushing yards per game and keeping Carson Beck clean when it mattered most.

That’s what Mario Cristobal is all about: win up front and let the “big dudes” do the rest. When the line controls the game, Miami controls the clock. That’s how Mark Fletcher Jr. exploded for a nation-best 395 rushing yards during the last two months’ playoff games. The Hurricanes owned the line of scrimmage. It extended drives and cashed in on third and fourth downs, ranking 18th and 14th nationally.

They go with the approach to pound the ball and drain the clock. Miami finished fifth nationally in time of possession, averaging nearly 34 minutes per game. Against Ole Miss in the semifinal, it got extreme. Miami held the ball for over 41 minutes, leaving the Rebels with barely 18 and a half. One drive said it all: 13 plays, more than seven minutes, points on the board. Ole Miss never recovered. And that’s exactly why Nick Saban issued the warning.

If Miami’s O-line pulls off the same tactics against Indiana, the Hoosiers’ historic run could be outright shattered.

It’s not Men vs Boys anymore

There is a persistent myth that portrays the Indiana Hoosiers as a grizzled veteran squad. And they are dominating a youthful Miami Hurricanes team in the national championship. This narrative was fuelled largely by freshman Malachi Toney’s stardom. Toney had an explosive freshman campaign. He had 99 receptions, 1,089 yards, and nine touchdowns. That production literally made him the face of Miami’s offense, earning All-ACC first-team honors.

However, it also puts his age and inexperience against Indiana juniors like receiver Omar Cooper Jr.. Miami fans consider this difference an “unfair” age gap. It puts the Hurricanes as novice 19-year-olds facing battle-hardened 23-year-olds, giving Indiana an edge in poise and physicality. FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt dismantled this narrative on January 13.

“There’s this narrative out there that Miami is a bunch of 19-year-olds and Indiana’s a bunch of 23-year-olds, and that it is not fair. It is totally false.” Klatt said. “Those numbers bear it out right there. They are both very experienced teams.”

Miami has senior quarterback Carson Beck. He is a steady leader whose veteran presence clashes with Indiana’s Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza. Indiana’s iconic rise under Curt Cignetti invites such oversimplifications to explain its dominance. Yet both squads boast playoff-tested rosters. Focusing on Toney ignores broader parity. Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher (91 tackles) matches Miami’s Mark Fletcher (395 playoff rushing yards). However, it’s the execution that will decide the Hard Rock Stadium showdown.