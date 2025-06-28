WR Antonio Williams Puts Clemson Riches Towards Noble Cause In 5-Figure Donation

NIL in today’s college football landscape allows players to bulk up on finances as much as they want. Snazzy brand deals and gaudy endorsements all make for a wonderful portfolio and also paint players as celebrities. Yet, some players use the money for the greater good. It’s not a common occurrence, but it’s great to see the players that do. Elite Clemson WR Antonio Williams is setting an example on this less-taken road for other CFB players.

The Tigers’ WR is set to return for his final stint with the program in 2025. He will be one of the primary targets for Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, who will also play his last season this year. He does not have many entities backing him at the moment. Clemson’s NIL collective and YMCA are his only supporters at the moment. And yet, he was able to take a sizeable chunk out of his pay to give back to his community.

Williams donated $10000 to his alma mater, Dutch Fork, in Irmo, South Carolina. The school shared a picture of him handing over a cheque to his former coach, Tom Knotts, at a youth football camp. While Williams’ exact earnings at Clemson remain undisclosed, this gesture shows that he cares for his home community and feels the need to help them out.

It was at Dutch Fork and under Knotts that Clemson produced 137 catches, 2,458 yards, and 23 TDs in his prep career. He was recruited by Clemson when he was the 9 -best WR in the 2022 class. At one time, Ohio State made him an offer of $9.5 million to join the Buckeyes. Surely he does not earn the same at Clemson, but he is giving whatever he can from his pay. That’s a true leader at work, both on and off the field.