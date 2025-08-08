WVU Coach Reveals Loyalty Shocker With Rich Rodriguez After Spurning Oklahoma Offer

West Virginia football just lit a fire under itself, and Rich Rodriguez is the fuel. As he’s back in Morgantown with unfinished goals, and this time he isn’t taking it slow—he’s diving right in. Following a tough 6-7 season, he’s making impactful hires he believes in, such as the safeties coach with Boise State ties. And this coach isn’t simply making moves this offseason; he’s fiercely dedicated to Rodriguez, showing his commitment with every high-intensity rep on the practice field. This isn’t just a power move; it’s a total reboot.

But who’s this coach that’s turning heads in fall camp? It’s Gabe Franklin who’s making an instant impact on WVU’s team. And why wouldn’t he? Before WVU, Franklin wore many hats in Mansfield, Texas, from coaching high school football and soccer to teaching business and managing his sports academy. During this time, he also obtained a master’s degree in business. Despite stepping away from college football briefly, he maintained a strong coaching record. Before Boise, he spent five years at UTEP, coaching defensive backs and serving as recruiting coordinator. His units were known for their aggressive and productive play, with the Miners recording 72 pass breakups in his final two years.

Now, you know why Rich Rodriguez brought him onto the team. Best part? He even fits into his system perfectly. He currently oversees nine safeties and expects maximum effort from them—no jogging, only sprinting. This approach is key to cultivating the physical, aggressive mindset essential for the position. “Once you hit that field, you’ve got to turn that switch,” he stated. His group understands the standard: play fast, play physical, and be purposeful in every action. So, now you know why he fits perfectly into Rodriguez’s coaching style.

On top of that, Gabe Franklin might seem soft-spoken in interviews, but he’s been anything but quiet during fall camp, which is the reason he lost his voice. However, it showcases the passion the WVU safeties coach brings to the field, becoming intensely energetic and fully committed. This mindset aligns perfectly with Coach Rodriguez’s expectations, which Franklin has embraced throughout. “I love it. It’s life-changing. Once you buy into it, everything you do is hard work,” he said. So, for Franklin, it’s an experience that infuses everything with hard work.

What makes him even better for the team is that Gabe Franklin also has a connection with defensive coordinator Zac Alley from their time at Boise State, which makes them a strong duo. And the result? It’s magical, as during his five years there, Franklin coached safeties and nickels, culminating in averages of just 23.3 points per game in 2016, 22.9 in 2017, and 22.1 in 2018. Plus, four of his safeties earned All-Mountain West recognition. Now reunited at WVU, Franklin has finally accepted Alley’s repeated offers to join his staff, a move that might change Rich Rodriguez’s fate.

Even Rodriguez is anything but satisfied with Franklin. As for him, his skills made the decision easier: “I interviewed him, I really liked him; you could see he had production in the past, and I was really impressed with him in his interview process and really impressed with him since then. He’s a sharp guy and a good recruiter, and I think the players respect him,” Rodriguez said. Now Franklin’s back in college football, ready to make an impact, but it wasn’t that straightforward.

Rich Rodriguez’s team made a lasting impact on Franklin

Rich Rodriguez wasn’t always sure this job would be the perfect fit, especially since he’d never worked with Rich Rod before. But Zac Alley had been trying to get Franklin back into college coaching for a while. Every time Alley got a new job, he’d call Franklin. He even tried to bring him in at Oklahoma, but Franklin kept declining—not because he didn’t want to coach, but because the timing wasn’t right. After 2020, Franklin took a break from college football, moved to Dallas, and focused on raising his youngest daughter. “I kind of spent the time to raise her a little bit, being a stay-at-home dad,” he said.

Even while raising his kids and earning a master’s degree, Franklin stayed involved in football. He coached high school football at Mansfield Timberview and taught business classes. This past winter, he finally accepted a college offer from WVU’s DC Zac Alley, a former Boise State colleague who had tried to hire him multiple times. “Come back with some new ideas, refresh. It was a great time for me to get mentally ready and get back to coaching. So brought some new ideas, new techniques,” Franklin said. When Alley called again—this time from WVU—Franklin finally felt ready. The timing was right, the fit felt good, and he jumped back in.

Now, Gabe Franklin is back on the field making his presence felt. Let’s wait and see how he turns things around in Rich Rodriguez’s system this season.