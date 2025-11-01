WVU’s Rich Rod Suspects Biased Call From Big 12 Referee as He Makes Major Post-Win Confession

Rich Rodriguez’s West Virginia secured a 45-35 win against the Houston Cougars on their home turf. Within 10 minutes into the game, Scotty Fox recorded the first touchdown of the game with a six-yard rush, and two more TDs later in the game. However, the team also recorded eight penalties for 85 yards, and the head coach has some questions about some of the calls.

One of them was a 15-yard penalty on 1st & 10 for pass interference on Michael Coats Jr. during the second quarter. followed by a 13-yard gain by Houston QB Austin Carlisle. With another 15-yard penalty in the fourth quarter against Israel Boyce on a deep throw. After which, Houston got a first down at the 27-yard line, followed by a touchdown.

Over these calls, the HC said, “I’ll have to watch the film on the pass interference stuff… because it seemed like… the same guy. Not our guy, [but the official],” he said.

Fortunately, WVU already had a lead over Houston when both these penalties occurred.

Scotty Fox Jr.’s offense was successful in beating No. 22 Houston on Saturday. It was the first time since 2021 (against Iowa State, 38-31) that the Mountaineers had defeated a ranked opponent and their first road win over a ranked opponent since 2018 “It’s a great win against a ranked team on the road and we are going to enjoy the heck out of it for 24 hours and then move on,” Rodriguez said post-game.

Fox Jr. racked in quite some praise for his performance. Completing 39-of-66 attempts, he covered 157 yards for an aerial attack touchdown and rushed for 65 yards for two more scores, with a QB rating of 95.3.

WVU knocks off No. 22 Houston Cougars

The head coach further praised running back Diore Hubbard, who chipped in a touchdown in the fourth quarter. “And the running backs are running. Diore Hubbard ran his tail off. I told him, ‘Run hard, make them tackle you,’ and he ran possessed today, so it was really good.” And he did, didn’t he? Over a stretch of seven plays for 71 yards, on the 3rd & 4th, with 7:15 on the clock, Hubbard rushed for 11 yards to take the Mountaineers’ lead to 45-28.

Against Houston, he topped the rushing chart, carrying 29 carries for 108 yards. Overall, during the 2025 season, he ranks No. 2 on the rushing chart, with 49 carries for 156 yards after QB Khalil Wilkins. Wilkins was ruled out of the Houston game due to an injury he sustained against UCF and was seen on crutches post-game.

With their Nicco Marchiol, Khalil Wilkins, and Jaylen Henderson injured, freshman Scotty Fox has impressed the head coach, showcasing his skills. The offense forced four turnovers, converting them into 17 points. Remember how cornerback Jordan Scruggs caught an interception in the third quarter, returning it for 80 yards? “I couldn’t believe he threw that, and I just jumped it,” he said post-game. He further talked about the turnovers and how it helped the offense. “We know that helps boost the momentum,” Scruggs said of the turnovers. “Offense, they strive from the turnovers. That’s a big momentum boost.”

For WVU, Saturday’s victory was the first Big 12 win under Rodriguez. “I was like, ‘Where’s this been?” Rodriguez added. “It’s been there. It’s just we had to put it all together.”

The WVU head coach is ranked No. 9 among active coaches with 23 career victories against Associated Press Top 25-ranked teams. “It’s good to have a happy locker room and I’m really proud of the guys.”