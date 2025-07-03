Xavier Griffin Hints More 5-Star Commits Coming for Alabama After Cederian Morgan News

Kalen DeBoer’s 5-star commits are dropping cryptic hints that every Bama fan has come to love. Because it gives them something to look forward to and hope for. Less than a week after committing to Alabama, 5-star Ezavier Crowell dropped a curious social media post saying, “All imma say is we got more coming.” And then just a day later, they grew their 2026 recruiting class to four 5-stars. And now, it’s LB Xavier Griffin’s turn to spill the beans.

Xavier Griffin, Kalen DeBoer’s third 5-star commit, who chose Alabama over other bluebloods like Ohio State and Texas, didn’t need a long speech. In a short yet intriguing post on X on July 2, the he posted, “Another one soon🤫” Now that’s an interesting one because there’s already a pattern that could follow. It feels like déjà vu, the kind fans wouldn’t mind reliving.

By Thursday, Alabama’s 2026 haul included four 5-stars. And now, with Xavier Griffin’s tease, fans are squinting hard at the uncommitted list. Only 11 5-stars remain on the board after Cederian Morgan‘s commitment. There are still big names out there including OTs Immanuel Iheanacho and Felix Ojo, but Kalen DeBoer isn’t crying for the moon. The Tide still has two legit targets that could become their additional 5-star reality.

Alabama leads for 5-star S Jireh Edwards who has a 93.1% chance to pledge to Alabama. He’ll reveal his decision on Saturday and fans are optimistic because he cancelled his remaining visits after an OV to Tuscaloosa. The Tide are also trending hard for in-state 5-star EDGE Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones. While he hasn’t locked in a date, insiders believe the Mobile native is Bama’s to lose. And speaking of in-state commits…

Cederian Morgan joins Xavier Griffin and co’s 5-star company

So, Ezavier Crowell’s cryptic message was referring to Cederian Morgan’s commitment after all. This is a massive win for Alabama’s offense. At 6’4, 210-pounds out of Alexander City, he is ESPN’s No. 6 WR and No. 3 player in Alabama. And his reason for committing is the staff. He’s all-in on what Kalen DeBoer and OC Ryan Grubb did at Washington.

“I’ve seen what they did at Washington with Coach Grubb, the OC,” Cederian Morgan told ESPN. “It was a great thing to watch when they were at Washington the way they got it up and down the field; they had multiple 1,000-yard receivers on the team. So I’m just excited to see what kind of offense they have this year. But it’s that staff. What they’ve done in the past is a big part of it for me.” With 1,784 yards and 18 TDs already under his belt, this latest 5-star Bama commit looks like a future WR1 and a massive cornerstone in this 2026 class.

For now, Alabama has 17 total commitments with four 5-star players, ranking No. 7 in the country. But if Xavier Griffin’s whisper is a promise, that number could rise fast. And if this domino effect continues, Kalen DeBoer might be looking at six 5-stars before August.