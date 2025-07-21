Xavier Payne Makes Career Announcement, Confirms 100% Commitment to Coach Prime

Well, Deion Sanders might step away from the limelight, but it never stops chasing him. Despite facing health challenges, he’s still pulling strings and making things happen for his team, and landing offensive tackle Xavier Payne is one of those moves. With Payne’s commitment, Colorado now has nine key players and jumps to 68th in the national rankings. But here’s the kicker: Payne isn’t just talking the talk; he’s all locked into the program. Looks like Coach Prime’s aura is still unmatched, even when he’s working from the shadows.

Look, Xavier Payne didn’t just rewrite the story; he tore out the whole chapter. After backing out of his commitment to Florida State in June, he immediately hopped on the “Prime” bandwagon, confidently committing to Colorado. This wasn’t a rushed decision, either; Payne turned down over 30 Power Four offers, including prestigious programs like Miami, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas, and Penn State. But this was more than just choosing a program; it was betting on the future.

And now on July 21, 2025, Xavier Payne hit X, turning heads with his bold announcement saying, “My recruitment is shut down and has been 100% since July 7th #skobuffs 🦬🦬🦬.” No drama, no fluff, just complete loyalty. But what forced Payne to make his move to Boulder? It’s the hunger to start early. That’s right, just like Jordan Seaton, this guy plans to hit the ground running. “It doesn’t matter where I play,” Payne said. “I want to play as early as possible, and that’s the path they see for me.”

What makes his move to Coach Prime’s team even more significant is that the 2026 class lacked a single offensive lineman, something Colorado needed desperately. Anyone who watched last season knows their O-line allowed around 50 sacks. Adding a 6’7″ monster with raw potential is the kind of foundation that can shift the entire recruiting landscape. And Payne’s move is already turning heads.

The moment his commitment news came out, Buffs Board Advisor Charles Gilford III couldn’t hold back his praise for him. His move? Jumping right at Hayes Fawcett’s Instagram comments, saying, “That’s a big guy! Sheesh! Great recruit!” Even though Coach Prime couldn’t join him during his official visit, he was very much a part of it. He was the one pulling strings behind the scenes. And even Xavier Payne stated the same. “Yes, of course we have connected,” Payne said. “He is a great man.” The result is that this guy is already 100% committed.

But it wasn’t just the Prime effect that grabbed Xavier Payne’s trust. His interaction with OT Jordan Seaton during his OV added another layer to it. “Me and Seaton actually got on the board for a little and compared my high school plays and showed me how they would run it,” Payne said. “We both love the game deeply and love talking football. Like, him sitting with me wasn’t because of the coaches; he had just popped up in the offensive line room to hang a poster up, and we just hit it off.”

Now, with Xavier Payne’s successful flip, Coach Prime and his team are eyeing another one!

Coach Prime is eyeing another key target

Deion Sanders isn’t just aiming to rebuild; he’s making a bold move. Just eleven days after Amante Martin’s commitment to TCU, Coach Prime and Colorado entered the picture, extending an offer to the three-star running back from Port Arthur’s Memorial High School. Martin is a sought-after player, and Sanders recognizes this. Ranked No. 28 nationally among running backs in the 2026 class by 247Sports, Martin chose the Horned Frogs over Kentucky, Kansas, Houston, and Tulsa. However, with Colorado becoming the 19th program to offer him—including eight from the Big 12—his recruitment is far from finished.

Look, Colorado’s desperation for an RB is clearly visible. The Buffs have already offered 17 running backs for the 2026 class, but only three remain uncommitted. Despite securing five commitments this month, the 2026 class still lacks a running back, leaving a significant gap in the backfield. Now, what’s better than a multi-sport athlete with track speed and a strong junior season who led his team to an 8–4 record? On top of that, Martin’s connection to the sport runs deep—his brother Kam Martin played at Auburn and now coaches at Tulsa. That football knowledge is evident in his play, and it’s something the Colorado staff has likely taken note of.

And even Amante Martin’s move to Boulder makes sense. As Coach Prime made a splash by bringing in NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to coach the running backs, marking his first coaching role after an illustrious career. That move alone shifts the conversation. As Faulk works to develop a relatively inexperienced group, including Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch, and Dekalon Taylor, the Buffs are clearly banking on their potential. With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter now in the NFL, the running game will need to shoulder a heavier load.

Now, let’s wait and see if Coach Prime can flip another target for his 2026 class or not.

