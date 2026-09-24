“Y’all Both Wear Diapers”: Deion Sanders’ Daughter Mocks Him, But Grandson Stays Loyal

Deion Sanders’s firstborn, Deiondra Sanders, has been navigating through motherhood and being an entrepreneur. However, her main focus always stays on her son, Snow. A recent clip of the mother-son duo surfaced, which showed just how much Snow is loyal to his grandad and won’t include himself in any jokes made towards him.

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While shopping at a grocery store, Deiondra found a section of diapers that had Coach Prime’s picture on it. Trying to capture a funny moment, she showed the diapers to her son and said, “I told Snow to look at Papa. Y’all both wear diapers.”

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The toddler’s reaction was the perfect comedic proof of his loyalty towards Coach Prime. Instead of giggling or chiming in, Snow literally looked away. He just gave one glance at the diapers and completely refused to engage with his mother’s camera.

Coach Prime’s 2-year-old grandson understood the assignment. Although Snow hasn’t yet started speaking fully, it was as if the toddler’s action communicated, “Don’t loop me into this, Mom.” Deion Sanders controls the NIL legacy and the snacks. The best way to stay loyal is to pretend you didn’t hear a single word.

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The bond between Coach Prime and his first grandson, Baby Snow, is heartwarming, and why wouldn’t it be? Snow was born on August 9, 2024, the exact same day as Deion Sanders’ 57th birthday. Coach Prime has named the newborn his birthday twin and unique connection within the Sanders family tree.

While Deiondra handles the day-to-day parenting, she frequently puts her famous father on GrandPrime duty. In their family vlogs captured on Well Off Media, they are often seen having candid moments, including traveling and talking about football.

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In a viral family video, Coach Prime proudly showed off his “PapaPrime duties” on a private jet flight. He patiently rocked Baby Snow to sleep in his arms. Having Coach Prime as your granddad and Shedeur Sanders as your uncle, Baby Snow, might also be seen on the field soon, and Coach Prime can vouch for that fact.

“You’re going to be a running back?” he asked Snow when he was 8 months old in his lap, falling asleep. “You’re going to be something. I promise you that.”

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Coach Prime did not waste any time, and he put him straight to training. In a different video, Deion sat on the couch and tried to teach Baby Snow how to track and catch using that toy rubber duck. It became a wholesome fan favorite because it mirrored a real football practice.

“I’m glad I’m a coach. You know, I got [it]. I’ve coached some kids like you, Snow. Go, some kid. Snow, you’ve got to pay attention,” said Coach Prime. “Snow, you heard of the portal. He is going in the portal… I had to put him in the portal. He doesn’t want to learn.” Watching the whole interaction, Deiondra told her father jokingly to wait another year and he will start learning.

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Even fans know now that Snow might be inheriting half of Coach Prime’s inheritance. During a family video, Deion’s son, Shilo Sanders, was joking about his father’s new prosthetic toes. The running joke among the kids and fans is that Deion is completely obsessed with his only grandson. After Shilo made fun of his father, one fan commented, “He isn’t going to stop until Snow inherits half of his entire trust fund.”