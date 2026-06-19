“Y’all Refusing My…”: Warren Sapp Caught in Heated Exchange With Officials Again Days After Trespassing Charges

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has found a new interpretation of his name. Lately, he sees SAPP as Speech, Assembly, Press, and Petition, as he advocates for First Amendment rights. A few months ago, the former Hurricane had a heated exchange with public officials over his rights that led to a trespassing charge. Another altercation happened yesterday, which ended rather amicably.

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On his Warren “QBKILLA” Sapp YouTube channel, Sapp posted a video on June 18 that featured an exchange with two female public officials. He was at Broward County on Wednesday to file a public records request. One of the officials politely reminded him that he was in the control room. Seeing his insistence, she requested his pretrial officer, whom he claimed was not with him, while also revealing he did not know her name.

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Sapp remained adamant: regardless of their titles, they were public officials obligated to accept his request. “What I want you to do now is to tell you what my public record request is, for you to write it down, and then ship it forward to your PO,” Sapp said.

Even after another reminder that they do not attend to such requests, Sapp responded that he was acting in accordance with the law. After repeated refusals, Sapp’s tone shifted to frustration. “Don’t get into it. Y’all refusing my public record request?” Sapp asked.

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Noticing that the discussion wasn’t going anywhere, they quickly called on a supervisor to intervene, as the video, which had lasted a minute and thirty-four seconds, came to a close.

This exchange follows an altercation in February 2026, where Sapp was at Tampa City Center on Hanna Avenue to submit another public records request. However, he, along with two other men, Brian Wilkins and William Palmer, carried recording devices and were accused of disturbing the premises. All of these led to an altercation with security officials.

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Corporal Jessica Hollis, a 10-year veteran of the Tampa Police Department, was called upon after Sapp and the two men refused to sign in and were filming inside the building. The security officials also claimed that some areas of the building were out of bounds, which did not sit well with Sapp. Regardless, Hollis attended to them, and they exited the building. Only to return in about five minutes, an action Hollis and other officials agreed was a trespass.

The outcome of Sapp’s visit to the City Center was the issuance of a trespass warning. Ultimately, he had to appear in court for a hearing, where the key issue was whether his actions were protected by the First Amendment or constituted disruptions of city business.

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Warren Sapp loses trespass appeal

Sapp and the two men appeared in court on May 27. Unfortunately, they were unable to overturn the trespass warnings. Hollis argued that the employees were unable to carry out their activities while they were there and expressed their fears and distress to her.

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Sapp’s attorney, Brandon Meeks, corrected the errors on the trespass forms. He highlighted the two unchecked boxes in the middle of the form and asked whether the trespass applied to city parks or other public property. After Hollis acknowledged the mistake on their end, Meeks came up with another, pointing out that the authority listed on the form was security officer Lawrence Kraft, not an owner or manager of the property.

While Meeks argued that the men caused no harm, the City attorney, Ian McAllister, claimed the security officials acted on behalf of the city and, in the end, upheld all three trespass warnings without issuing a written ruling. The NFL legend opposed the ruling.

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“I learned today that when there’s an ordinance in the Tampa code that says you’re not allowed to trespass me, I can write it up as an officer saying you trespassed me and then get in here and say, well, it doesn’t matter that I did it and I issued it improperly. That’s how we’re doing it,” Sapp said, according to Tampa Bay 28.