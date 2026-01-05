Year After Leaving Notre Dame, Indiana OL Gets Real on Career Decision to Join Curt Cignetti

Indiana’s undefeated march to the CFP semifinals hit its crescendo when they demolished No. 9 Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Center Pat Coogan was named the Rose Bowl Offensive Player of the Game. It was a fitting tribute to the man who’s been the literal centerpiece of Indiana’s offense since transferring from Notre Dame last January. Speaking with Kirk Herbstreit, Pat Coogan reflected on his journey from South Bend to Bloomington and what drove his decision to leave the program where he’d fulfilled his childhood dream.​

“First, I had a great career at ND. I made some of my best friends and life-long memories there, so it was an unbelievable time. I fulfilled my dream as a young kid, being a kid from the South Side of Chicago, playing there, graduating, and leading my team to the national championship [game],” Coogan told Herbstreit. “So, I have nothing but good things to say. And it was just time. I graduated; I played four years there. It was just time to find a different path. It was time for my journey to take a different ride.”

“And looking at Indiana, I believed in what they were doing here. I believed in the coaching staff, and I believed in the guys they had coming back. I obviously played them firsthand in the playoffs last year, and I saw who was coming back. I saw Aiden Fischer coming back, I saw [Elijah] Sarratt, [Omar] Cooper, and Carter Smith. I was like, ‘These guys are ballers, man. Like, this team is gonna be good again,” Coogan continued. “So, I knew that going into the portal and in the portal and then just talking to Coach Cignetti and Coach Bostad and everyone that was calling me and texting me, hearing their message about what they needed and how I would fit in there, how I would slide directly into the center role, that leadership role. It was exactly everything that I wanted.”

Pat Coogan’s contribution cannot be understated. His departure to Indiana was overshadowed by Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State in the National Championship game. Pat Coogan redshirted his first year in 2021. He barely played in 2022 but became a full-time starter at left guard for the 2023 season. He led the team with 769 offensive snaps and started all 13 games.

But in 2024, after coaches moved him from guard to center, Coogan lost his starting job to redshirt freshman Sam Pendleton for the first three games. He went on to start the final 13 games, including Notre Dame’s entire playoff run to the national championship game. But that demotion left a mark. As he told the IndyStar in September 2025, those were “dark moments” that ultimately pushed him to the transfer portal.

Now, with Indiana heading to the Peach Bowl to face Oregon in the semifinals, Coogan is two wins away from accomplishing what eluded him at Notre Dame: a national championship.​

First offensive lineman MVP in 82 years

Coogan’s decision to leave Notre Dame and bet on Indiana’s upstart program produced a moment so rare that even he couldn’t believe it was real. When ESPN’s Rece Davis announced the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP on the field, Coogan became the first offensive lineman to win the award since USC’s Norm Verry in 1944. The rarity wasn’t lost on anyone, especially Indiana’s players who expected the trophy to go to Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt was jumping up and down, pointing at Mendoza before the announcement, genuinely excited for his quarterback. But when Coogan’s name was called, Mendoza’s reaction said everything about the culture Curt Cignetti has built in Bloomington. The quarterback went ballistic with joy, mobbing his center alongside the rest of the team. Coogan joked afterwards that “I’m sure Fernando snuck in there and told them to give it to me because that’s the kind of guy he is,” while acknowledging he thought Mendoza deserved it more.​

When asked about the MVP honor, Coogan stayed true to form: “It’s probably the first, if I had to guess, offensive lineman MVP, but it’s all a credit to my teammates and my coaching staff for, first of all, just believing in me and the ability to make my calls and diagnose a defense and fully entrusting in me and my abilities.” That selfless mentality is exactly what Coogan was seeking when he left South Bend. And it’s delivered him to within two wins of the national championship that eluded him at Notre Dame.​