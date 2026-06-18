“You Barely Spoke”: Deion Sanders Gives Shedeur’s Ex-Teammate Advice as He Takes New Career Path

Deion Sanders has built countless relationships through football, but his connection with Head Huncho Amir is a little different. While Coach Prime never had the chance to coach the young rapper in professional leagues, he became a mentor and big-brother figure in Amir’s life long before the music took off. Before all the fame, Amir was actually sharing the field, alongside Coach Prime’s own son, playing in the Truth Youth Football League with Shedeur Sanders. What makes the story even better is that Sanders never saw it coming. The same quiet, laid-back kid he once knew has grown into one of Dallas’ hottest rising artists, turning a friendship into a full-circle success story.

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Sanders appeared on an episode of Head Huncho Amir’s show on YouTube, sharing how proud he is of him and how he never could have imagined the path he is on right now. As a young kid in Dallas, Amir showed a lot of potential to be an NFL star because of his physique and skills.

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“I don’t know; I never thought that this was going to be it,” Sanders said while teasing Amir about the time when he was a young child. “But I know your pop always believed. Yeah. But I didn’t know this was in your bag. You barely spoke.”

Amir recently landed a major co-sign from Deion Sanders, signing a media partnership that takes their relationship to another level. Coach Prime isn’t just building football programs these days; he’s also helping shine a spotlight on rising artists. By backing Amir and his latest project, A.M.I.R. (All My Intentions Real), Sanders is supporting the new wave of Dallas hip-hop.

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While Amir did not work on his time to become a pro, he still played for a decent time in his high school, as he played on the East Side of Dallas. It was not until Amir was in 10th grade that he started playing under Sanders in a local team he coached. If he had stuck with the sport, he could have been one of the known faces of the NFL because of raw athleticism. But for him, his calling was in a different direction. He eventually decided to step away from the sport and transferred to DeSoto High School, where he focused on music, fashion, and lifestyle.

“Throughout those practices, in the time that we spent together. Did you learn anything?” Sanders asked his old pupil during the episode. And Amir went on a roll.

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“Man, I ain’t going to lie. I did learn stuff because you were always like, ‘Man, what you do in practice is going to show in the game, you know what if you’re playing in practice, you know what I’m saying? You are not going hard for real, are not paying attention, it’s going to show in the game.’ It’s going to show that you ain’t been doing nothing. It’s just like that in the studio, though. That’s how it is in the studio. You know what I’m saying? If you are not working in that studio, really trying to perfect your craft. When you drop music, people are going to tell you, ‘Man, he’s still talking about the same thing. He did not grow.”

“It’s a lot of growth. Man, your maturity is unbelievable,” Sanders said, impressed by how much the young boy he once saw has grown. “You always got me and I got you.”

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Amir’s father, Antong Lucky, was one of the most famous turnaround stories in Dallas. From being a gangster to now, the most prominent figure recognized for his transformative work. The relationship between Sanders and Lucky deepened as the two became a part of the Dallas community, connected heavily by their shared allegiance to the late Bishop Omar Jahwar. That’s how Amir became a close part of the Sanders family.

Bond between Head Huncho Amir and Deion Sanders’s children

Amir, in the same episode, also spoke highly of Shedeur Sanders and the path he has carved out. He talked about Coach Prime’s success and how he notices all the love he gets on Instagram and socials. In fact, he recalled an instance that shows how close he is to Sheuder.

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“I had a show in Cleveland, and I wasn’t even thinking to hit him up. After the show, he hit me like, ‘Bro, why you tell me you was out here? I would have came to the show.'”

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Shilo and Shedeur also help Amir with the “New Dallas” rap movement, backing his projects, wearing his brand, and celebrating together at high-profile hometown events. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders Jr. helps Amir boost his social media presence through his channel, ‘Well Off Media’. He even helps him direct and create content for his own channel