“You Can’t Be Here”: Matt Campbell Issues Stern Locker Room Warning to Fix Biggest Problem Left Behind by James Franklin

Penn State does not need another speech about potential. As Matt Campbell enters his first fall camp in Happy Valley, he is drawing a hard line. Talent will not buy anyone a pass, nor will star status matter. If a player is not bought into the team, the new Nittany Lions coach does not want him around.

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“We are not going to win at all costs,” Matt Campbell said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show. “We are going to demand standards and expectations and hold people accountable to those because at the end of the day it’s still about the team.

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“Whether you’re the best player on the team, or you’re 112 on our team, you have to live to those standards. And if you can’t and you don’t, then you can’t be here. You can’t be a part of it because I can’t cheat the team.”

That is the heart of Matt Campbell’s early work at Penn State. He is not just installing plays. He is trying to rebuild the daily habits of a program that lost its footing during a disappointing 2025 season. Penn State safety King Mack saw that problem up close last year.

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“Not having all 100 people locked in and focused on one thing at one time, it’s hard to be successful,” he said.

Matt Campbell is determined to avoid that. He brought 24 players from Iowa State, creating a locker room with different histories and expectations. That is why cultural work became a priority.

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Penn State now has a “pyramid” inside its facility outlining Matt Campbell’s program standards. Coaches cover them in nightly culture meetings, with players also given manuals. Player Jeremiah Cooper said the meetings go beyond football.

“Our culture meetings are our nighttime meetings,” he said. “It’s really us putting football to the side and focusing on the man we’re becoming.”

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That says plenty. Matt Campbell is focusing on the person first. It worked at Iowa State, where he had a 72-55 record and turned a struggling program into a tough, steady Big 12 contender. Penn State is a different job, and the Big Ten is a tougher test. But he is betting his formula can work.

James Franklin’s teams reached the playoffs, won 10-plus games and recruited well, but the biggest games kept exposing cracks. The 2025 collapse finally ended his run. Now, Matt Campbell wants to fix those issues before they return.

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“There’s got to be an accountability from you to be able to understand those values, and there’s a standard expectation of how you respond to those,” he said. “And I think really that has been the absolute fight. And then the other piece of that is also the ability to understand this is all about the team. It’s bigger than you. It’s bigger than me. It’s bigger than our staff.”

That may be the biggest change of all. Matt Campbell does not want a locker room built around stars. He wants one built around accountability. If someone refuses to buy in, they can’t be there.