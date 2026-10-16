“You Can’t”: LSU Students Stand Firm as SEC Plans to Punish Lane Kiffin & Program

In 2019, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) voted to part ways with the University of St. Thomas after years of the school dominating competition at the D3 level. St. Thomas survived and finally ended up in D1.

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Lane Kiffin’s LSU now faces the same fate in the SEC, of course, not for the same reasons as St. Thomas. Yet, the Tigers’ fans and supporters are feeling the ‘St. Thomas syndrome’ and feel they have what it takes to survive without the SEC.

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“You can’t remove us out the SEC,” said a student during the interview on October 15. “There’s no SEC without LSU.”

The comments were made during WBRZ Channel 2 News’s Campus-wide interview at LSU, asking students about their opinions on the whole SEC vs LSU saga.

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In contrast to St. Thomas’ winning streak, LSU hasn’t won an SEC title since its historic 2019 season. Now, in his first season, Lane Kiffin also faces the same fate despite investing close to $45 million in its roster.

Maybe LSU needs the SEC more than the conference does to remain relevant nationally?

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The SEC pushed back against LSU on October 13, filing a response in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama opposing the university’s request to dismiss the lawsuit the conference had filed in November.

LSU had decided against putting former NFL players, including Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, on its 2026 roster. The conference argued that the decision came too late to settle the dispute.

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In its filing, the SEC compared LSU’s position to someone getting caught with a hand in the cookie jar and then claiming the problem was fixed simply by pulling it out.

The conference also raised the possibility of removing LSU from the SEC, calling expulsion a “very real threat.” No vote has been scheduled, but the filing made clear that LSU could face that consequence if it continues challenging the conference’s authority to enforce its own rules.

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The SEC also brought LSU’s men’s basketball program into the dispute, accusing the university of a “complete lack of institutional control.” Its filing pointed to LSU’s recruitment of former NBA G League player RJ Luis Jr.

The conference also cited comments from basketball head coach Will Wade, who had defended his recruiting plans by saying LSU would be “unapologetic” about its approach. The SEC used those remarks to argue that LSU was prepared to keep challenging conference rules on professional players.

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Wade has since said that Luis did not travel with LSU for its recent exhibition at McNeese State and is not on the current roster. He also maintained that the basketball program would follow SEC protocols.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, one of the defendants named in the SEC’s amended lawsuit, responded sharply to the conference’s October 13 filing. She called the lawsuit “garbage” and accused the SEC commissioner of acting in bad faith.

Murrill has maintained that LSU violated no rules and argued that the university’s decision not to roster the players had made the case moot. She said the court should dismiss it.

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More seriously, On3’s Chris Low reported on October 14 that the SEC wants to set a precedent once and for all by putting “their foot down” on LSU’s actions. He also reported that if LSU remains in the SEC, it won’t happen without some harsh penalties.

The conference has recently approved some of the harshest measures to avoid an LSU-like situation again. That includes penalties such as a half-season suspension for the head coach and substantial financial sanctions on the operating budget.

Despite everything, though, LSU has until October 20 to file its response in court. Fans, though, are already coming down hard on the SEC.

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“Just go Tigers. Let’s just keep going,” said another student to WBRZ. “Let’s have a successful season and not worry about what everybody else has to say because we’re the best in the SEC.”

LSU fans have actively started engaging in discussions, taking Notre Dame as an example of being independent and yet thriving. For them, LSU could easily sign its own media deal to cover its $72 million reported annual loss from the expulsion.

“They can’t do that, man. LSU runs the SEC,” another student said. “You can’t eliminate LSU from the SEC. It wouldn’t be no SEC without LSU. You feel what I’m saying? Think about it.”

The biggest threat to the SEC will still be LSU’s brand power and the monopoly it has in the state of Louisiana. Despite the program’s recent on-field stagnation, the Big 10 won’t be hesitant to include them to capture the Louisiana market.

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In all, outright removing the Baton Rouge program won’t likely happen in the foreseeable future, simply because both parties have too much to lose. So, it won’t be a surprise if we see a compromise with some penalties coming LSU’s way.