Colorado’s disappointing season has put Deion Sanders on the hot seat. But the backlash isn’t limited to Coach Prime. Even the family members of Colorado players are coming under the scanner from fans who are pointing fingers in all directions. Deion Sanders Jr. jumped in to support the mother of a Colorado wide receiver, who couldn’t take the criticism any longer.

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“You gotta accept everything that comes with these blessings,” Deion Sanders Jr. posted on X in response to a tweet by Jovita Williams, the mother of Colorado WR Joseph Williams. “Everything we go through prepares us for what we asked for.”

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Yesterday, Jovita Williams took to X to express her gratitude that her son is fulfilling his dream of playing football. At the same time, she doesn’t like how a section of the fan base is treating him despite achieving a personal milestone for Colorado.

“Our dream was always for Joseph to play college ball on a full ride, earn his degree, and then make it to the NFL,” Jovita posted on X on November 23. “I just didn’t know the ride would come with this much drama. And I’m done going back and forth with irrelevant bu-s. I just realized X has a block option; I will definitely be utilizing that. Period.”

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Williams went for 112 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in Colorado’s Week 12 loss to Cincinnati. While it’s unclear which specific comment upset the wide receiver’s mother, she had a tense exchange with some fans about Colorado bringing Williams back next season.

The conversation actually started with a fan giving Joseph Williams plaudits, writing, “Send the house to make sure JoJo Williams is a buff next yr.” However, it soon turned into a comparison between former Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Williams. One Colorado fan dismissed Williams’ achievements, saying he wasn’t a great player in high school or at Tulsa.

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That’s when Jovita Williams stepped in, reminding the fan that Joseph amassed 2,054 total yards and 35 offensive touchdowns at Mansfield Summit. He also caught for 588 yards and five touchdowns at Tulsa, becoming the first Tulsa player to win AAC Freshman of the Year.

“Give Joseph credit for what he’s accomplished. He’s nearly three years younger than Travis, and he’s building his own name and climbing his own ladder. Joseph doesn’t need or want to be Travis; he’s Joseph Williams, and we’ve always known he was a star,” Jovita Williams wrote.

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The response prompted further back-and-forth with the fan, who reminded Jovita Williams that her son was a three-star while five-star Travis Hunter was a five-star. That’s when she had enough and called the fan an ‘idiot’ and a ‘dum–ss.’

Despite the Week 12 loss, Williams continued to prove why he is one of the bright spots for Colorado in an otherwise disappointing season. In the second half, Isaac Wilson found Williams, who converted the throw into a 70-yard touchdown. Williams has amassed 1,045 receiving yards so far, a mark that no Colorado WR hit last season.

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Colorado has had very few players reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Across the program’s entire history, there have been only 12 seasons in which a player crossed 1,000 receiving yards. Williams became only the ninth different player to achieve this. Saturday’s performance also extended his impressive run, as he recorded at least 100 receiving yards in five separate games this season. That explains why his mother didn’t like it when a fan tried to undermine his game.