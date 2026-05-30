“You Gotta Get in the Kitchen”: Shilo Sanders Gives Karrueche Tran Advice on Keeping Father Deion Sanders Happy

Shilo Sanders loves teasing his dad, Deion, and girlfriend Karrueche Tran, but his support for their relationship is genuine. He was one of the first in the family to accept Karrueche, and he even went viral with them during Christmas 2025. Even though he tends to joke a lot, Shilo never misses a chance to show he cares.

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This Friday, May 29, Shilo was making a reaction video on his YouTube channel, Shilo Sanders Live, taking a recent Well Of Media vlog in which Deion Sanders Jr. captured a family get-together. While recording, a moment in the kitchen took a surprising turn when Deion Jr. asked Tran what she was doing, giving Shilo a perfect opening to create some lighthearted content.

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“Some baked chicken, which is your dad’s favorite. Some yellow rice,” said Tran, referring to the dishes she prepared for her love. But Shilo’s reaction, in reply, was the first playful surprise: “I didn’t know you’d be cooking.”

However, Tran’s preparation didn’t stop there, and she went on saying, “Some sauteed corn. And I’m making a cheesecake, which is also your dad’s favorite.” Then came Shilo’s final playful take, with a note of advice:

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“This is how you make your man happy. You’ve got to get in the kitchen and make some good stuff. Women take notes.”

For Shilo, this isn’t just a joke but real family knowledge. Deion Sanders has always been particular about home-cooked meals, especially comfort food from his Texas roots.

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Baked chicken and yellow rice aren’t just dinner; they’re the kind of simple, hearty dishes that remind Coach Prime of home. When Karrueche cooked these dishes, she wasn’t just making food, but also speaking Deion’s love language. That’s why Shilo’s advice carries weight: in the Sanders household, showing up in the kitchen means showing up for family.

But this isn’t the first time Shilo has made such funny comments. During the 2025 Christmas, he was stunned when Coach Prime drove two hours to meet Karrueche’s parents and pointed out on camera hilariously that his dad was truly “dedicated to love.” Shilo even shared a video when the Colorado head coach first introduced him to Karrueche and said, “Say hello to your stepmom.” All these showcased Shilo’s playful relationship with Deion’s girlfriend.

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On the flip side, it wasn’t the first time for Tran; she prepared food for Deion. She brings immense peace, joy, and routine to Deion Sanders’ life, and the Colorado head coach admitted that, stating, “[Tran] added so much to my life and my days and my moments.” He called the actress “a good woman” who is “sweet as sugar.” Their 21-year age gap generated online buzz. Neither Karrueche Tran nor Deion bothered with the outside noise, but they showed a humorous side of their relationship.

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Deion Sanders once teased her by asking his daughter how she feels when “somebody abuses the privilege of Nike.” Basically, the Colorado head coach playfully pointed at the boxes Tran had ordered. However, she didn’t quite defend herself, stating, “He [Deion] likes when I wear cute outfits, so I gotta keep up.”

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How Deion Sanders’ love story started

Rumors first sparked in February 2025 after Deion and Karrueche Tran were spotted holding hands at a dinner in Los Angeles. The Buffs’ head coach officially announced their relationship in December 2025. Before that, she became publicly visible following her presence at the hospital when Sanders was battling bladder cancer. That time was really challenging for Deion due to 16 surgeries, but Tran supported him fiercely.

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“She held me down. She kept me upright. She kept me straight. Kept me positive,” recalled Deion Sanders. “I’m already positive. But she did the doggone thing.”

Deion even gave Tran a “permission slip” to leave the relationship due to his diagnosis. “You don’t have to stay. You don’t have to deal with it,” said Deion. “What I went through triggered something in me to start living. I gave you your out.”

But she refused to leave, stating, “If I dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out.” It shows their relationship isn’t based on fame; it’s pure love. Yet, she faced criticism, where she was labeled a “gold digger.” Whatever, this couple is happily enjoying their time with the extended Sanders family.