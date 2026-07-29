“You Gotta Save Me”: Deion Sanders’ Colorado Coach With Tough Upbringing Recalls His Mother’s Emotional Plea

Colorado Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is a relentless innovator who used football to lift his family out of poverty. While he always keeps his walls up, he has recently opened up about his emotional side, offering a glimpse into his difficult childhood.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You know, my grandpa, my grandma raised me in the church,” Brennan Marion said on Moore Insight on July 27. “She had a picture in her house when I was born. It said, ‘A star is born.’ And I always remember just looking at that as a kid. She never really said nothing about it. Every time I was at her house, seeing that ‘a star is born’ and it’s a picture of me. It reflected that thought in my brain. Like I could be somebody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“My mom would say to me and my older brother, ‘You guys are my million-dollar boys, right? You gotta save me. You guys have to help me get out of these situations, get me out of the projects.'”

The person who now earns an annual salary of $1.5 million had one of the most intense childhood hardships. Marion grew up in extreme poverty back in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. He frequently bounced between homeless shelters and welfare housing with his mother and brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marion’s parents both suffered from substance abuse during their childhood. Rochelle had to fight the system to keep her family together. When Brennan Marion was just 15 years old, he had to make the agonizing adult decision to place his mother into a women’s shelter to permanently rescue her from an abusive boyfriend.

He originally planned to play basketball, but his mother, a football purist, had other ideas. The Colorado OC once joked, “She said, ‘You get out of my house if you don’t like football!’ She’s one tough lady.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marion’s mother was a huge Deion Sanders fanatic and even bought him Sanders’ trademark jerseys, gloves, and durags. All thanks to her million-dollar baby, she is living a comfortable and healthy life in Florida.

Coach Marion cemented his name in Tulsa during his college career. In two seasons with the program, he became the most efficient big-play threat in college football history. He broke the NCAA record for yards per reception, but an unfortunate ACL tear before the NFL combine ended his hopes of playing professionally. He did not waste any time and dived right into coaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before coming to Colorado, he was an assistant coach in many prominent programs, including the Texas Longhorns, the Pittsburgh Panthers, and Howard University. But life brought him to her mother’s favorite players’ programs as a coach. Marion joined Colorado ahead of the 2026 season, replacing Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator to completely revamp the Buffaloes’ offense with his signature high-tempo “Go-Go” system.