“You Got to be on Some Type of Drugs”: NFL Legend Brutally Rips Bill Belichick Over Hypocritical Stance on Jordan Hudson Split

Bill Belichick has spent decades telling football players to keep their attention on the job. Control what you can control. Do not create distractions. Do not give people outside the building a reason to talk about anything other than football.

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Those principles helped define his time in New England, where he won six Super Bowls as head coach. Former Heisman winner Cam Newton now thinks Belichick should take some of his own advice.

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“Now, all of a sudden, you want to keep all your personal relationships to yourself,” Cam Newton said about Belichick in his November 4 podcast video. “She handles all business affairs outside of the University of North Carolina.”

“You understand what I’m saying? You wasn’t being private when you was getting caught on a Ring camera. My boy was outside, boy, drinking some coffee, trying to watch the paper, huh? That wasn’t private?”

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The latest report by TMZ says Belichick and Hudson quietly ended their romantic relationship late last year. The two reportedly remain close friends and continue their business partnerships.

Neither has publicly confirmed the split, and Belichick declined to discuss it when asked at a North Carolina press conference on November 2.

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“Do you work for a tabloid now?” the UNC head coach asked WRAL reporter Brian Murphy before adding that he would keep his personal comments and relationships to himself.

That response gave Newton plenty to work with.

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The NFL legend brought up the Ring camera footage that showed Belichick leaving a woman’s home early in the morning in 2023. The footage became a running joke during the 2024 Netflix roast of Tom Brady, when Brady made a pointed reference to the camera catching his former coach leaving at 6 a.m.

Snoop Dogg also got in a joke about Hudson’s age during the February 2025 NFL Honors ceremony, where the couple was in attendance. Belichick and Hudson had already become a familiar subject in the media by then.

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“And for Halloween, you know what they were? One was a fisherman, and the other one was a mermaid,” Newton said. “That’s an oxymoron in this whole situation. You got to be on some type of drugs to not realize [it].”

Newton’s point was not that Belichick had no right to protect his personal life. It was that the coach had been comfortable with the public attention when the relationship was going well. Now, with reports of a split circulating, he wanted the subject closed.

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The sharper part of Newton’s criticism came when he moved away from the public appearances and toward Hudson’s professional involvement.

“I think it was a major conflict of interest, this whole debacle,” Newton said. “You’re the same person that preached discipline, controlling the narrative, not being a distraction. But now, all of a sudden, you can’t name [UNC] without mentioning seeing or hearing about the only Jordon.”

Newton said he had no issue with Hudson being Bill Belichick’s girlfriend. His question was about what happened when the girlfriend also became involved in handling his business affairs.

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The questions grew after reports surfaced that Belichick had asked North Carolina staff to direct requests about his personal appearances to Hudson. Her presence around the Tar Heels also attracted attention, particularly during Belichick’s first season in Chapel Hill.

Bill Belichick addressed the issue in a September 2026 interview with The Wall Street Journal. He explained that he had several outside commitments when he joined UNC, including television appearances, a radio show, and a book.

He wanted Hudson to help coordinate those activities separately from his university responsibilities. “Didn’t have anything to do with the university,” he said, rejecting the suggestion that Hudson was involved in every aspect of his work as a coach.

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He also said she helped him schedule or review certain matters, but insisted that it was not North Carolina football business. There has also been no established evidence that Hudson held authority over UNC’s football operations.

The university has also maintained that she had no football responsibilities. But Newton was asking a different question. If Hudson was managing parts of Belichick’s professional life outside UNC, where did the personal relationship end and the business arrangement begin?