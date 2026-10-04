“You Need to Be Gone”: NFL Hall of Famer Sends Blunt Message to Dabo Swinney After Clemson’s Humiliating Miami Loss

After LSU exposed the Tigers in Week 1, Miami did it again, crushing Dabo Swinney’s team 41-13 behind Mario Cristobal. Now the criticism has shifted directly toward Swinney and his future. NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe appears displeased with how Dabo Swinney has handled the Clemson Tigers in the NIL era.

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“Dabo has let has let his pride get in the way,” he said.

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Sharpe pointed to Swinney’s reluctance to embrace the transfer portal and his struggles with the changing NIL landscape, suggesting that his old-school approach has become a major problem for the Tigers in recent years.

“Dabo said…when the players get started getting paid, it be time,” said Sharpe on Nightcap. “Hey, he’s packing it up. It’s time to go…… You ain’t gone. You need to be gone cuz I don’t know. When you fall off, like Clemson is falling off. I don’t know how you get it back.”

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These comments came after the Miami Hurricanes completely dismantled the Clemson Tigers, defeating them 41-13 and leaving nearly a 30-point gap between the two teams.

Clemson’s rise under Swinney did not begin with its 2015 breakthrough. The Tigers won the ACC in 2011, beating No. 3 Virginia Tech 38-10 in the conference championship game for the program’s first league title since 1991. That victory gave Swinney his first ACC championship and marked Clemson’s first 10-win season in more than two decades.

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The 2011 title laid the foundation for the sustained run that followed. Clemson later captured eight ACC championships from 2015 through 2024, while Swinney’s 2024 title brought his career total to nine, the most by a coach in school history.

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers were once the unquestioned standard in ACC football. Clemson won eight conference titles from 2015 through 2024, including six straight from 2015 to 2020, while also capturing national championships in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

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However, college football’s roster-building landscape began to change with the arrival of the transfer portal and NIL. While other major programs moved quickly to use those tools to address needs and acquire proven talent, Swinney largely remained committed to Clemson’s traditional development-first approach.

Back in 2022, before the season started, Swinney made a pointed statement about NIL, calling the system “out of control,” “not sustainable,” and “an absolute mess and a train wreck.”

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Swinney was also one of college football’s longest-running transfer portal holdouts. Clemson avoided relying on outside additions for years, even as rivals used the portal to quickly fill roster gaps and add proven starters.

Miami, meanwhile, embraced the new landscape under Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes became one of the sport’s more aggressive portal programs, consistently adding double-digit transfer classes during Cristobal’s tenure and using NIL to remain competitive for high-profile talent.

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Still, Swinney made a noticeable adjustment during the 2026 offseason. Clemson signed a program-record 10 transfers, more than tripling its previous single-class high of three. Nine of those additions came on defense, while SMU transfer running back Chris Johnson Jr. was the Tigers’ lone offensive portal pickup.

The change did not extend to quarterback. Despite Cade Klubnik’s departure, Clemson chose not to pursue a transfer quarterback and entered the season expecting former four-star recruit Christopher Vizzina to lead the offense. Swinney said bringing in a portal quarterback could risk losing multiple quarterbacks already in the program.

That is why the criticism has not disappeared. Clemson has become more willing to use the portal, but Swinney has remained selective, particularly at quarterback, the position that most often determines a team’s ceiling.

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Since taking over in 2021, Mario Cristobal has built Miami into a transfer-portal powerhouse, landing top-10 portal classes in four straight years.

Meanwhile, Dabo Swinney has never fully capitalized on it over the years. He has famously been one of the longest holdouts against the transfer portal, refusing to use it altogether early on and remaining slow to fully embrace it.

Back in 2022, before the season started, Swinney made a rather compelling statement against NIL, saying that the entire system was a mess.

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“There’s no rules, no guidance, no nothing,” said Swinney. “It’s out of control. It’s not sustainable. It’s an absolute mess and a train wreck, and the kids are going to be the ones who suffer in the end. There are going to be a lot of kids who end up with no degrees and make decisions based on the wrong things.”

The traditional approach was once Swinney’s superpower, but over time, it has become his biggest weakness. College football rewards adaptability and smart roster management, yet Swinney remains reluctant to embrace that reality.

Clemson’s old-school management formula might sound good and just, but the field demands results, and Clemson simply isn’t getting them.