“You Never Stop Amazing Me”: Nick Saban’s New Career Achievement Leaves Daughter Emotional

After years of pouring his time, sweat, and passion into the game, Nick Saban has already made his name on the sidelines of the Alabama Crimson Tide, but his latest honor has put him in the global spotlight. And while fans everywhere are celebrating the achievement, no one seems prouder than his daughter, who has watched her father’s journey up close every step of the way.

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“You Never Stop Amazing Me, Dad,” read the Instagram story posted by Kristen Saban, as she celebrated her father’s latest achievement.

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“To see him honored alongside some of the world’s most accomplished leaders, innovators, and public servants is incredibly special. For those of us who know him simply as Dad, moments like this are a reminder that the lessons he’s spent a lifetime teaching others—discipline, excellence, integrity, and service—have reached far beyond the people closest to him. What an extraordinary honor, and a well-deserved recognition of a remarkable career.”

The legendary former Alabama head coach was presented with the American Academy of Achievement’s prestigious Golden Plate Award during the organization’s International Achievement Summit in Washington, D.C., an honor celebrating individuals whose accomplishments have left a lasting impact on their fields and future generations. Given the kind of relationship they share, Kristen couldn’t shy away from flaunting how proud she is of her father

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Throughout his time at the Crimson Tide, she supported the program while also attending the University of Alabama, where she worked as a student assistant in the football recruiting office under her father. Even in his retirement, Kristen continued celebrating Saban’s legacy. “The run was long, the run was intense, but it was a ride of a lifetime,” she wrote when Saban announced his retirement.

The former head coach, now an ESPN analyst, added another milestone to an already remarkable career with the latest recognition. Saban became the latest prominent college football coach to receive the Golden Plate Award, joining past recipients that include former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz, who was honored in 1990.

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Across his coaching career, Saban won seven national championships, six at Alabama and one at LSU, while capturing nine SEC titles during his tenure with the Crimson Tide. His overall college coaching record of 297-71-1 further speaks to the legacy that earned him recognition beyond the football field.

While the Golden Plate Award highlights Saban’s leadership beyond football, it is just the latest addition to a résumé filled with the sport’s top honors, earned through years of building championship programs and sustained excellence.

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The Golden Plate Award Adds to an Already Decorated Legacy

Among his most notable accolades are:

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College Football Hall of Fame (2025): Saban was inducted in his first year of eligibility, becoming part of the sport’s most exclusive group of coaches in recognition of his extraordinary career.

Saban was inducted in his first year of eligibility, becoming part of the sport’s most exclusive group of coaches in recognition of his extraordinary career. Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award (2003, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015): One of college football’s most prestigious coaching honors, Saban earned the award multiple times across different championship seasons, reflecting his sustained dominance at both LSU and Alabama.

One of college football’s most prestigious coaching honors, Saban earned the award multiple times across different championship seasons, reflecting his sustained dominance at both LSU and Alabama. Walter Camp Coach of the Year (2008, 2016): Presented annually to the nation’s top coach, Saban received this honor during two standout seasons that culminated in national championships with Alabama.

Presented annually to the nation’s top coach, Saban received this honor during two standout seasons that culminated in national championships with Alabama. Associated Press Coach of the Year (2003, 2008): Voted on by national media members, Saban earned this recognition during his title-winning campaigns at LSU and Alabama.

Voted on by national media members, Saban earned this recognition during his title-winning campaigns at LSU and Alabama. Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year (2003, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015) and George Munger Award (2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015): Both honors celebrate coaching excellence, with Saban collecting them repeatedly during Alabama’s dynasty years, establishing his consistency at the highest level.

Taken together, those honors show just how much Saban has accomplished on the field. The Golden Plate Award, though, speaks to something bigger: his impact as a leader and mentor. And as his career continues to be celebrated, it’s clear his influence reaches far beyond football.