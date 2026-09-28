“You Should Be Ashamed”: Former Billy Napier-Coached Player Calls Him Out Publicly as Jon Sumrall Achieves What He Couldn’t

Florida fans have every reason to celebrate this morning, but Billy Napier probably does not. After years of watching Florida waste talented rosters and stumble through mediocrity, former Gators tight end Keon Zipperer just said what plenty of fans have been thinking. One statement win under Jon Sumrall was enough to put Napier’s entire tenure back under the microscope and make Florida’s old failures look even worse.

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Jon Sumrall’s Gators absolutely crushed No. 4 Ole Miss 52-28 at The Swamp, moving to 4-0 and sending a message across college football. And while Gator Nation was celebrating, Zipperer took the opportunity to call out his former coach for how badly he handled the talent in Gainesville.

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“Billy Napier you should be ashamed of yourself brah. All that talent you had at Florida and wasted,” Zipperer posted on his Instagram story.

Zipperer spoke for plenty of Gators fans. He played through that transition and experienced the struggles firsthand, which makes his reaction after seeing Florida suddenly thriving under Sumrall even more interesting.

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Napier had four years to make it work. Instead, Florida went 22-23 and never finished with a winning record, despite routinely bringing in top-10 to top-15 recruiting classes and having enough talent to expect far more.

The problem was getting that talent to translate on the field.

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Florida often looked unprepared and undisciplined, especially when the pressure was on. Napier also remained heavily involved in the offense and play-calling instead of handing those responsibilities completely to an elite offensive coordinator. Eventually, the results caught up with him.

By his final season, Florida’s offense ranked just 111th nationally in scoring.

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The struggles were even more obvious against Florida’s biggest opponents. The Gators went 0-14 away from home against ranked teams during Napier’s tenure and just 3-12 against Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Tennessee.

Then came Sumrall.

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He took over the program less than a year ago and immediately pushed for a major cultural change. He challenged his players to become tougher, more physical and less comfortable, making it clear that Florida couldn’t afford to carry the same mentality into another season.

So far, that approach is paying off.

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The Gators are 4-0 after their dominant win over Ole Miss, already matching their entire win total from last season. They also jumped to No. 8 in the latest AP Poll, giving Florida its highest ranking in years.

And that’s where Sumrall has already achieved something Napier never could.

In four seasons, Napier never had Florida ranked inside the AP Top 10 for even a single week. The Gators briefly reached No. 12 in 2022 and No. 13 in 2025, but never cracked the top 10. Sumrall needed exactly four games to get Florida there, with the Gators now sitting at No. 8.

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But the ranking only tells part of the story.

Florida has scored at least 40 points in each of its first four games, becoming the first Gators team to accomplish that since 2001. The offense has looked completely different, while Buster Faulkner’s defense has been flying around the field and creating the kind of pressure that was often missing in recent years.

Against Ole Miss, Florida forced two crucial turnovers from Trinidad Chambliss and held off the Rebels whenever they tried to make a comeback. On the other side of the ball, the Gators ran for more than 300 yards, with Jadan Baugh rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns.

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That is a long way from the Florida team that struggled to find an identity last season, and it helps explain why Zipperer’s message has resonated so much.

Sumrall famously said he didn’t come to Florida for a long-term rebuilding project. He came with a quick-turnaround plan to win trophies right now.

That is what makes Zipperer’s message hit so hard. Florida did not suddenly discover talent after Napier left. Much of the frustration surrounding his tenure was about what the Gators were doing with the talent already in Gainesville.

Four games into the Sumrall era, that question is only getting louder. Florida is unbeaten, sitting inside the top 10 and coming off a demolition of No. 4 Ole Miss. Napier had four years to get Florida there. Sumrall has already changed the conversation in four games.