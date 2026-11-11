“You Should Be Fired”: LSU Alum Turns Against Lane Kiffin Over Disappointing Results Despite $50M Investment

Breiden Fehoko did not need to watch LSU lose to Alabama to know how angry he would be. The former Tigers defensive lineman had recorded the game and chose to catch up through the highlights instead. Even that was enough.

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By the time he finished, he was questioning Lane Kiffin’s leadership, the money LSU had spent to build the team, and especially whether the head coach deserved another week in Baton Rouge.

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“I’m sick of your s–t. You should be fired,” Fehoko said on his November 10 podcast episode. “If you want to excuse my language, go to church on Sunday because that’s how emotional I am when it comes to the LSU Tigers.”

The former defensive lineman was particularly frustrated by the idea that Kiffin needed patience after the Tigers’ 31-13 defeat to Alabama on November 7, since LSU had entered the season with major expectations and an expensive roster.

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“Sam Leavitt’s playing good football. Is he really?” Fehoko remarked. “The guy who leads the SEC in interceptions is playing good football. Really? I’m so glad I didn’t watch the (Alabama) game.”

There was plenty of production in that game, but very little to show for it. Leavitt completed 35 of 47 passes for 380 yards, yet did not throw a touchdown. LSU finished with 457 total yards and 27 first downs, but managed only 13 points.

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The Tigers also failed on all four fourth-down attempts, wasting opportunities that could have changed the result. Alabama, meanwhile, scored 21 unanswered points to turn a three-point deficit into an 18-point victory.

LSU had led 13-10 late in the third quarter. By the end of the night, the home crowd had watched another defeat against a major SEC rival at Tiger Stadium. Kiffin was hardly pleased with what he saw.

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“We played a really bad 18 minutes of football,” Kiffin said after the game. “Disappointed in that. Really disappointed for our fans.”

LSU made a major commitment when it hired Kiffin after firing Brian Kelly in October 2025. Kiffin’s contract is worth approximately $91 million over seven years, while Kelly’s departure came with a reported buyout of around $54 million.

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The roster required another enormous outlay. CBS Sports reported on November 10 that LSU’s 2026 roster cost slightly more than $40 million, roughly double the estimated $18 million to $20 million spent on the previous year’s team.

“Don’t sit here and tell me we got to give Lane time,” Fehoko said. “I’m not going for none of that. We gave him $50 million in resources. LSU had the number one portal class in the US this year in the NCAA.”

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LSU also gave Kiffin plenty of room to build his coaching staff. He arrived in Baton Rouge with the nation’s top transfer class and a high school recruiting class ranked in the top 10. The hiring and recruiting push brought more than 40,000 new season-ticket requests and drew fresh interest from corporate sponsors.

That kind of investment came with high expectations. Before the season even started, LSU fans were talking about the playoff and a possible national title run. Sitting at 6-3 after nine games, the Tigers have a lot of ground to make up.

There is another side to the argument. LSU’s performance has improved in several statistical categories compared with 2025. The Tigers were averaging 37.1 points and 504.1 yards per game through nine games, compared with 23.6 points and 341.8 yards a game at the same stage last season.

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The defense had also reduced its average yards allowed from 327.9 to 261.1. Those numbers make the current record more frustrating, not less. LSU has been able to move the ball and put points on the board, but the close games have gone the wrong way.

The Tigers lost 32-24 to Ole Miss and fell 35-34 to Kentucky in overtime before Alabama pulled away late. Leavitt’s season reflects that contradiction. He has completed 215 of 303 passes for 2,553 yards and 17 touchdowns, while adding eight rushing scores.

He has also thrown nine interceptions. The production is there, but the mistakes have proved expensive. Against Alabama, he moved the offense down the field repeatedly without finding the end zone through the air.

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The former LSU player also took aim at Kiffin’s public image and off-field behavior. During his remarks, he accused the head coach of being more interested in social media attention and his personal life than in the job.

“It’s a p–s poor example for a wannabe frat boy who wants to fratize with sorority chicks who can’t get his d–k out of his pants,” Fehoko said. “Who left Ole Miss, left all this dirt, brought it to LSU, and now LSU is in the same predicament, probably even worse than it was with Brian Kelly.”

Fehoko’s anger also comes from his connection to the program. He was part of LSU’s 2019 national championship team, a group that finished 15-0 and gave the school one of the most memorable seasons in its history.

He knows what the program looks like when the investment, talent, and results come together. And now, despite all the investment, LSU is far from that 2019 national title standard.