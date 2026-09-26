“You Will Never Pay”: Peyton Manning Makes Surprise Statement on Tennessee Student After Pat McAfee Pays Out $1.5M

College GameDay was already turning Knoxville into a party before Tennessee and No. 1 Texas met at Neyland Stadium. Pat McAfee had his usual field-goal challenge waiting for a Tennessee student, while legend Peyton Manning was doing what he always seems to do when he returns to his old home with getting involved with the crowd.

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This time, that involvement became part of a $1.5 million moment. Tennessee sophomore Colby Lamb missed his first 33-yard attempt, but the crowd immediately called for another chance. Manning backed him, McAfee agreed to a re-kick, and Lamb came through on the second attempt, sending the ball straight through the uprights.

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“Colby, you’ll never pay for another Bud Light your entire time, and every Tri Delt’s going to want your phone number,” Manning said afterward, as reported by Front Office Sports on X. “Good job. Way to go.”

Manning was essentially telling Lamb that his sudden fame would make him a campus celebrity, joking that students would be buying him drinks. Tri Delt refers to Delta Delta Delta, a sorority at Tennessee.

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McAfee had put $1 million on the line for Lamb, while another $500,000 went toward the Pat Summitt Foundation. The prize had grown after Lamb told McAfee that he had never kicked a football in his life.

Manning had already given Lamb a pep talk before the second attempt, and it was about as Tennessee-specific as it could get. Manning asked the student to imagine playing Alabama with Jamal Lewis in the backfield and Carl Pickens and Joey Kent on the outside. It was fourth down, and everyone wanted to go for it.

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“We tell the truth here in Knoxville. Everybody speaks the truth here in Knoxville,” Manning said. “I want to kick the field goal, because I believe in you.”

That led to another joke involving Manning’s old SEC rival. When he pushed for the second attempt, Manning joked that Nick Saban’s special teams had been offsides.

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“It’s shocking but, Coach Saban’s special teams were offsides,” Manning said.

McAfee played along, asking whether that meant a re-kick. Manning continued the bit by saying Alabama had lost some discipline without Saban and that Tennessee would still kick on fourth-and-1.

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The whole exchange fit the setting as Manning was back in Knoxville for a College GameDay broadcast built around Tennessee’s biggest test of the young season, with No. 1 Texas visiting for the Volunteers’ SEC opener. It also brought his family into the story, with nephew Arch Manning leading the Longhorns at quarterback.

The field-goal contest was another chance to lean into Peyton’s connection with Tennessee. He was not simply watching Lamb take the kick but was involved in getting him another opportunity and then celebrated when the student delivered.

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For McAfee, the moment came with a much bigger bill than usual. His kicking contest has become one of College GameDay’s signature features over the past five years, with the prize money increasing significantly in 2026.

ESPN says the competition has awarded more than $8 million through prizes and charitable donations. McAfee could only laugh about the latest payout.

“Good job, Colby. And you know what? I think Peyton’s gonna toss in some money as well,” he said. “Congratulations to Colby. Congratulations to Tennessee. It’s getting really expensive out here, but good for these kids.”

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Lamb left with $1 million, the Pat Summitt Foundation received another $500,000, and Manning got another memorable moment in Knoxville.

But for the Tennessee student, the former Vol quarterback’s promise may end up being the part of the story that follows him around campus long after the money is gone.