“You’d Be Kicked Out”: Jon Sumrall Nearly Loses It at Reporter During Lane Kiffin Discussion at SEC Media Days

It was a memorable SEC Media Days debut appearance for Jon Sumrall. The first-year head coach at Florida was answering a question about why he stayed at Tulane through the playoffs rather than leaving early for another job. The coach was busy giving his explanation and even mentioned a Lane Kiffin anecdote. But when a phone alarm cut through the room, he stopped mid-answer, stared toward the crowd, and gave them a piece of his mind.

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“You’d be kicked out of our team meeting,” Jon Sumrall said, via a YouTube episode on ESPN College Football. “I swear. You’re lucky I’m not going to throw this freaking podium right now. Like it drives me crazy. I would say, who is that? But I’m not going to embarrass anybody.”

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For a few awkward seconds, football took a back seat. The room laughed nervously, but Jon Sumrall didn’t. Before the interruption, he had been explaining that every coaching decision is different, especially when jobs open late in the season.

“No two decisions are alike,” he said, adding that he and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had spoken several times during the fall while both were navigating uncertain schedules and career decisions.

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The answer never really got the chance to breathe because the alarm hijacked the moment. Greg Auman of FOX Sports later filled in the missing details. The phone wasn’t even with the person sitting there. It had been left behind in the row in front of him, so the sound kept going for a few seconds before someone nearby finally stopped it.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wolken added another twist. He said it wasn’t a phone call at all. It was an alarm that still went off even though the phone was on silent. The owner had walked away, so he reached over and hit the snooze button himself. That part was missing from the viral clip, which had already taken off online.

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Still, fans weren’t impressed by Jon Sumrall’s response. Some thought he overreacted. Others defended him, saying that media sessions, like team meetings, deserve attention and respect. Either way, he made sure people remembered his first SEC Media Days appearance. And he’d want to make sure they remember what he can bring to Florida in his first year, too.

It’s not surprising that Florida made the move to hire a G5 coach. Jon Sumrall compiled a 43-12 record across stops at Troy and Tulane, captured three conference championships, and became the only active FBS coach to guide two different programs to conference title games over the past four seasons. His winning percentage ranks among the best in the subdivision.

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He also has been studying those who have succeeded at Florida before him, including Urban Meyer, whom he said he spent significant time with during the offseason.

A phone alarm may have stolen the headlines for now, but it won’t determine how Jon Sumrall’s tenure is judged. That verdict will come on Saturdays this fall, where restoring Florida to SEC contention will matter far more than one fiery moment behind a podium.