Young Georgia Football Fan Goes Viral For Not Singing Rivals’ Song in School Concert

How early is too early to draw rivalry lines in the SEC? Apparently, there is no such thing. A young Georgia fan went viral this week after refusing to sing Tennessee’s fight song, Rocky Top, during a school concert ahead of the holidays.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Wish that I was on ol’ Rocky Top, down in the Tennessee Hill,” the young kids’ classmates sang in unison. “Ain’t no smog or smoke on Rocky Top; Ain’t no telephone bills. Rocky Top, you’ll always be home sweet home to me. Good Ol’ Rocky Top, Rocky Top, Tennessee. Rocky Top, Tennessee.”

But for the young Georgia fan, singing along was heresy. Arms folded, head turning side to side, he made his stance unmistakable without uttering a single syllable. And he’s a UGA favorite already.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many fans are calling the boy their “future left guard,” while many are urging Georgia to enroll him already. Sometimes it gets overshadowed by major rivalries like Notre Dame-USC or Michigan and Ohio State. Given the context, the kid’s quiet act of defiance that immediately won over Georgia fans online, especially given the likelihood that the concert took place in Volunteer territory. Both teams’ campuses are just 150 miles apart, and the programs constantly feature in recruitment battles and fuel top-tier hatred.

The timing made the clip even sweeter for Bulldogs supporters. Georgia already had bragging rights on the field this season, defeating Tennessee 44-41 in an overtime thriller in early September. The Bulldogs went on to finish 12-1, claim the SEC title, and earn a College Football Playoff berth. Tennessee ended the regular season 8-4 and will face Illinois in the Music City Bowl on December 30. Kirby Smart, after winning the Tennessee game in overtime this year, his fifth in a row, recalled just how important winning against the Vols was for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I lost a lot of times in a row as a player,” said the head coach. “So, I mean, it still sticks with me. I have a lot of memories, good and bad, of playing here. Five in a row is a lot. Going back to Alabama, it’s probably more than that.”

The rivalry dates back to 1899, and Georgia currently leads it 30-23-2. Some of the best iconic moments also came from the rivalry games between the two teams. Right from the “Hobnail Boot” in 2001’s Tennessee upset to the Vols’ 2016 Hail Mary and 2022 high stakes matchup. Every game brings out the hate from inside both camps. The hatred then also seeps in when Tennessee’s iconic fight song, Rocky Top, is heard by UGA fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Why do UGA fans hate Rocky Top?

Most Georgia fans outright hate the song. It stems from the song’s constant repetition in the stadium as it is played nearly after every good play. Of course, it’s designed that way to create an advantage for the home team. Georgia fans then emphasize dominance in Knoxville to prevent Rocky Top from playing. That didn’t happen this year, though, as the game went into overtime and Georgia narrowly avoided defeat in Knoxville.

“The fact that they play Rocky Top every three seconds really bugs me,” said former UGA receiver Chris Conley. “Just because somebody could tie their shoe, and they play Rocky Top. It’s a tradition at that school. I understand that, but the song, whether it’s just the melody. Something about it gets stuck in your head, and you will be on the bus home after the game. And you will be singing it in your head. It takes a good week to get it out of your head.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The passion and energy are always there when UGA plays the Vols. In recent years, the most important game between the two was probably in 2022. It was Josh Heupel’s second season, and the Vols were unbeaten. But Stetson Benett dominated and passed for 257 yards, leading UGA to a 27-13 win. Kirby Smart eventually went on to win his second national title, defeating TCU.

All in all, the kid’s gesture says a lot about his undying loyalty to Georgia. So, don’t act surprised if he is the team captain in 10 years.