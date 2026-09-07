“Your Mama”: Twice-Divorced Deion Sanders Takes a Playful Jab at Ex-Wife Ahead of Son Shilo’s $11M Bankruptcy Trial

As things stand, Shilo Sanders awaits the verdict in his bankruptcy trial after the trial concluded on September 4. Right before the bankruptcy trial date this week, Shilo Sanders went to his father’s house for courtroom clothes, where the topic of his mother’s divorce resurfaced.

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That visit showed up in a YouTube vlog on Shilo’s channel titled “Coach Prime Styles Shilo for Court.” He first looked for courtroom outfits at Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. The prices were too high. So he ended up at his father’s house, where Sanders pulled suits from his own closet and styled him.

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The bankruptcy trial began Monday, August 31, 2026, in Denver, the same week Colorado opened at Georgia Tech. While they dealt with the suits, later in the video at a restaurant, Shilo joked that Sanders had been in court almost his whole life.

“Yeah, with your mama,” Deion jokingly replied in the same video.

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Soon after in the video, Shilo joked about how the two of them might still not be officially divorced, that they are still finalizing it, and that 15 years later they are still technically married. A little later, Deion also told Shilo, if he didn’t like the fitted look, “Go to your mama.”

The infamous trial between Coach Prime and Pilar Sanders was finalized in June 2013, which involved custody disputes among other points of contention.

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It was dry banter, but it was also a joke about the legal and custody fights with Pilar.

At the heart of Shilo Sanders’ bankruptcy case is one question: what happened when he was just 15? If a court finds that he willfully and maliciously injured security guard John Darjean, the $11.89 million debt would remain on his shoulders even after bankruptcy. But Shilo’s lawyers have argued that he was frightened and acting in self-defense.

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The incident traces back to September 17, 2015. Shilo was 15 and in in-school suspension after using a phone. He had called Pilar.

Darjean’s testimony, as per USA Today, highlighted that Deion directed him to take the phone. Then, Shilo refused, then hit him “super, super hard” with a roundhouse left elbow to the neck and chest and punched him near the face. He says he felt dizzy, started peeing down his leg, was left by ambulance, and later dealt with nerve damage, more spine surgeries, and lasting pain.

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According to USA Today, Shilo’s version is that Darjean attacked him.

Darjean sued Shilo, Deion, and Pilar in 2016. The parents were later dropped, and Shilo missed the 2022 Dallas civil trial. A default judgment of $11,890,937.42 was entered after the judge heard only Darjean’s side.

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When collection began, Shilo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2023. Chapter 7 can wipe out many debts but cannot wipe out a debt for a willful and malicious injury.

Deion was subpoenaed in August 2026 to be available during the Denver trial. Judge Michael E. Romero said he had to be available remotely on Friday, September 4. He did not testify live, and the court used about one minute of his 2018 video deposition instead.

The 2026 trial ran Aug. 31 through Sept. 4. Shilo testified that Darjean attacked him and that he had no intent to injure. Darjean testified he was hit three times and described lasting injuries. Pilar’s voice also came back through a 2015 phone call played in court.

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Since the video with Deion’s jab was posted, the trial ended Friday, Sept. 4, with no verdict. Written final arguments are due after mid-November, so a ruling may not come until then or later.