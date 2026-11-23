Another Saturday, another gut punch for Florida State. The Seminoles slumped to a 28-10 loss to NC State, their sixth defeat of the season, as bowl hopes continue to fade.

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FSU’s offense went quiet after halftime, and its defense could not stop NC State from pulling away. It was the Seminoles’ worst defensive showing since interim defensive coordinator Ernie Sims took over, as the 28 points and 464 yards were the most FSU had allowed under him. Then, as the frustration mounted, former defensive coordinator Tony White weighed in from afar, reacting to the unit’s struggles with a lone thinking emoji on X.

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White has not explained the post, and a lone thinking emoji can be read in more than one way. Former Seminoles defensive back Antonio Cromartie Sr. appeared to take it as a dig, and he fired back in White’s comment section.

“Come on bro. You was giving 500 yds a game and couldn’t stop a nose bleed. Your playing calling sucked a** with that sorry as 3-3-5 defense,” Cromartie Sr. replied to White’s X post. “That’s why they ran you out of Nebraska. Like come on you couldn’t even keep a job there. They didn’t want to fire you so they asked you 2 leave.”

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Florida State held a comfortable 10-7 lead heading into halftime, but it completely unraveled in the second half. NC State shut the Seminoles down while piling on 21 unanswered points. FSU struggled to get off the field as CJ Bailey began taking control through the air, while the Wolfpack also found considerable success on the ground.

Another major problem was the Seminoles’ inability to contain the run. NC State finished the game with 172 rushing yards, complementing its passing attack to maintain a balanced offense. That balance kept Florida State’s defense guessing, putting sustained pressure on the Seminoles’ linebackers and secondary.

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Tackling was another concern for FSU. NC State’s 42-yard screen to Davion Gause on third down exposed the Seminoles’ inability to rally to the ball and bring down opponents in space.

The Wolfpack converted eight third downs and two fourth downs, repeatedly keeping the FSU defense on the field and exposing its struggles to get stops when it mattered most.

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NC State finished with 464 total yards, including 292 through the air, while Florida State’s defense spent 36:38 on the field. The Seminoles had things under control in the first half, but everything unraveled after the break.

FSU’s second-half collapse made White’s X post sting even more. Some fans took it as a knowing jab, a suggestion that the defense is still struggling even though he was fired over its poor play, or that the team’s problems run deeper than one coordinator. Others saw it as a pointed question about who deserves the blame, since FSU fired White on the same day it parted ways with head coach Mike Norvell. But would anything have been different had he still been at the helm?

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Probably not. Last season, FSU finished 28th nationally in total defense, but through the first eight games of this season under White, the Seminoles were giving up 424.4 yards per game. That’s precisely what compelled Cromartie to react as well.

They surrendered 500-plus yards in four of their first eight games, leaving FSU ranked 128th out of 138 FBS teams in total defense after eight games.

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Following White’s firing, the defense improved, allowing 363.3 yards per game over three games and lowering its season average to 424.4. While the defensive performance showed some improvement, the underlying problems persisted.