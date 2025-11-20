“Your Trash Out”: Steve Sarkisian Breaks Silence on Texas Future With Controversial Statement

Steve Sarkisian has had enough of the speculation about his future with the Longhorns. He made that abundantly clear with a mic-drop moment at Thursday’s press conference that was defensive and dismissive. When asked who his Wednesday statement about staying at Texas was directed at, the Longhorns head coach unloaded with a jab aimed squarely at media pundits who’ve been linking him to other jobs.

“Maybe for some of the pundits out there that don’t cover me and cover our program on a regular basis, so that they can understand that they can’t just take their trash out and then have a thought to think that, ‘Hey, I think that Texas is going to have a job opening,’ so I don’t know, think about something else when you’re taking your trash out.”

The “trash out” comment might be a not-so-subtle shot at ESPN’s Desmond Howard. Howard suggested earlier this week that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Texas and Sarkisian had a “mutual parting of ways” after a disappointing 7-3 season (so far).

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte had already fired back at Howard on social media. He wrote, “This is news to me… Thanks for the insight,” alongside eye-roll emojis. But Sarkisian clearly wanted to drive the point home himself.​