‘You’re a Son to Me’: Deion Sanders Sends Emotional Message to Family Friend on Special Day

For Deion Sanders, the title of ‘son’ is reserved for a select few, but that circle just got a little bigger in a heartfelt public message. Yet, we rarely hear him refer to someone as “his son” unless they share a bloodline. When that happens, you know that Coach Prime is really moved. So, when he wished TC Cooper on his special day, it was a memorable and personal gesture.

Happy Birthday @iamtccooper,” Coach Prime wrote on X. “We love you, and we appreciate you. You’re a son to me & I’m thankful you’ve been in our lives. #Pops by the way, these are New PRIME @BlendersEyewear He’s styling.”

Deion Sanders also shared three photos of Cooper styling three different sunglasses from Blenders Eyewear, of which the CU head coach is a partner.

From what we know, Cooper is a family friend, most likely related to Deiondra Sanders. He posted an adorable picture with Coach Prime’s eldest daughter and her little son, Snow, calling him his “nephew.” In a video posted in June, Cooper can be seen fishing at Deion Sanders’ ranch as the CU head coach teaches him how to reel in a fish.

Not just that, in 2022, Cooper shared a picture on his IG where Deion Sanders is sitting with him, smiling. “🅿️rimetime I appreciate you, pops. Solid 🐐🤞🏾,” Cooper wrote. The post even got a comment from Deiondra, who attested to Coach Prime’s smile and wrote that her dad is “happy to see” him.

Apart from his publicly proclaimed love for Coach Prime, T.C. is an entrepreneur and a sports manager. The Atlanta, Georgia, native also works as a jet broker for Cosher Jets. Moreover, he is also an influencer for the Rockstar Original clothing brand. All things considered, Cooper without a doubt cherishes his fatherly relationship, and he is fortunate that Coach Prime feels the same way.

The feat of being acknowledged as his “own son” by Coach Prime is quite massive. The CU head coach did that with two-way star Travis Hunter and publicly referred to him as his “son” several times. But for that to happen, Travis earned a five-star recruit status early in his career and later won the coveted Heisman.

Nevertheless, Deion Sanders doesn’t shy away from lending his fatherly support to folks in need. The head coach did the same for former CU WR Jimmy Horn Jr, whose father was incarcerated, earning widespread praise from the CU community.

Coach Prime makes it official with his girlfriend, Karrueche Tran

The CU head coach’s quality time with his girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, is another example of his loving nature. The couple was seen together at Huntington Bank Field during the Browns’ win over the Steelers, as Shedeur started the game.

The former Colorado QB1 had a decent outing, passing for 186 yards and adding 20 yards on the ground. Watching his son perform, Coach Prime and Tran even took the time to answer some questions.

“My Christmas was amazing. I got some really great gifts, and I got to spend some quality time with the Sanders family and my family, too. We had a great Christmas,” Tran said.

Coach Prime and Tran were seen standing together, answering questions fondly. Midway through the video, we see Coach Prime interjecting and agreeing with a “sure did” about Tran’s amazing time with the Sanders family.

By the looks of it, Coach Prime, 58, and Tran’s (37) relationship seems to be going strong. Moreover, in the vlog shared by Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime even reveals how he “drove hours” to meet Tran’s parents, something Shilo was shocked to learn.

The couple then made their relationship official, and Tran even referred to Shilo as her “stepson” in the vlog. It’s a pleasant development for the Sanders family, especially after Coach Prime’s resilient battle with cancer.