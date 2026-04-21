“You’re Promised Everything”: Ex-UNC QB’s Father Voices Frustration Over Bill Belichick

Nearly a year ago, Barney Lopez picked up a phone call that almost felt unreal. On the other end was a gravelly voice asking if his son Gio would be available to become QB1 at North Carolina. That caller, on the other hand, was Bill Belichick. Of course both father and son thought it was a joke. Gio Lopez was a slightly undersized quarterback from a small Alabama town after all. But it was a real offer, and Gio went from a Sun Belt to the center of college football. Six months later Barney got another call, this time from his son. That call shattered him.

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On the other hand was his son, not the high-energy son he knew but the one who sounded like a wreck. “You’re promised everything—what’s going to happen, how it’s going to happen,” Barney said. “And then nothing that you were promised is how it transpired.” And now, this father is speaking up.

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“The situation there—I’m not a Super Bowl champion, so I don’t know, but I don’t think it was handled in the best way for college football, for students and players,” said Barney. “It set my son backwards.” What happened was a dream chance gone sour, the cracks of which started showing pretty early on.

When Gio arrived in Chapel Hill, he was not just another transfer; he was a proven playmaker. A true dual-threat quarterback who had built his reputation on his instinct and his improvisations. But this was not Alabama, and at UNC things transpired differently. The offense demanded discipline over creativity, and so he was asked to stay in the pocket, work through the full field progressions, and go about in the NFL-level structure. For a QB like him who thrived on feel, it was like learning a new language. Barney gave a glimpse of what Gio’s life looked like under Belichick.

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“You were ridiculed if you didn’t do it exactly the way he was told,” said Barney. “You could be at the dang line, see the play is about to be blown up, but if you try to call it off or audible, you were ridiculed.” Even so, Gio tried his best, and he did give a glimpse of what could have been.

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Gio’s debut for the Tar Heels started with a highlight: on his first drive against TCU, he threw a 39-yard completion to WR Jordan Shipp. But that momentum didn’t last at all, given what happened next was just luck playing a dirty hand.

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Gio got into a car accident just days before the season opener, and the physical toll only increased from there. A heavy hit against TCU, a mid-season leg injury, and then a season-ending ankle injury brought things to a halt. And the results of these unfortunate incidents did show up on the team.

UNC never found its rhythm, finishing 4–8. Gio’s numbers, in fact, do show the brevity of the issue; he managed 1,747 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, five interceptions, and only 133 rushing yards with 19.3 points per game. It was a sharp contrast of the performance he had given before. Of course this failure hit hard, and he did talk about it.

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“It was really the first time I’d dealt with public failure,” he admitted. By the end of the season, the situation had shifted even further.

A complete overhaul of the Tar Heels’ QB room threatened his starting position. UNC fired OC Freddie Kitchens last December and planned to hire Bobby Petrino. This shift, combined with a “pro-style scheme” that Lopez reportedly found restrictive, led him to seek an environment where he could play more freely, and the transfer portal.

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Lopez’s decision to enter the portal occurred just one day after UNC landed Billy Edwards Jr. The Tar Heels also added Texas A&M transfer Miles O’Neill and four-star recruit Travis Burgess, signaling that Lopez was no longer the guaranteed starter for 2026.

He then entered the transfer portal looking for a fresh start, and now just a short distance from Chapel Hill, he looks like a different player altogether.

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Gio Lopez finds a place that feels like “fresh air

By transferring to Wake Forest, Gio Lopez reconnected with Rob Ezell, his former OC from South Alabama. At South Alabama, Gio spent two seasons and made waves. But he couldn’t replicate that same level of play during his time with Bill Belichick’s UNC. Now, that old version of the QB could come out.

“Back at the other school, it felt like there’s no air,” said Gio. “Here, it’s fun again. They’re moving us in the right direction, energized, and guys are enjoying football. It’s like fresh air.”

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Adding to it, Wake Forest has confidence in the former UNC QB. “We know people over there, and everyone we talked to said, ‘Man, Gio’s awesome. Gio handled everything great,'” said Jake Dickert. “Gio always had a positive attitude walking into the building with energy.”

UNC offered the QB a high-profile $2 million annual NIL deal to play for first-year head coach Bill Belichick. That amount may not be available here, but it isn’t a concern for Gio. Because his father, Barney Lopez, has consistently advised him not to “chase the dollars.” He famously told Gio, “When you chase the dollars, you end up with cents,” encouraging him to focus on the “dream” and the best football situation rather than just NIL earnings.