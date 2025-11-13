YouTube TV Faces CEO Bob Iger As Disney Closes In on $60 Million Loss

The corporate showdown between Disney and Google turned up the heat. What started as a carriage dispute has spiraled into a full-blown standoff. It automatically left 10 million YouTube TV subscribers stranded since October 30. With the blackout stretching nearly 14 days, it is reportedly causing significant losses for Disney. However, Disney CEO Bob Iger’s involvement seems poised to bring the standoff to an end.

On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported Disney and Google are closing in on a deal that would bring ESPN and its family of networks back to YouTube TV. If finalized, the agreement would restore NFL games, CFB, and the rest of Disney’s sports empire. While the two giants appear ready to call a truce, Marchand reported that Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, and Iger have become more involved in the ESPN-YouTube TV negotiations.

Finalizing a deal is very crucial at this point. Otherwise, YouTube TV fans will stay on the sidelines, missing every TD and crunch-time moment. They can no longer watch the CFP rankings on YouTube TV. If they don’t come to an agreement, the fans will miss three high-stakes games in Week 12 on ABC: Texas vs. Georgia, Oklahoma vs. Alabama, and Notre Dame vs. Pitt. While each matchup could shape the playoff picture, all eyes are now on Disney’s earnings call.

But there’s still a catch after weeks of dark screens. Disney’s non-sports channels, FX, Freeform, and National Geographic, remain a hot topic. Sources shared negotiations tangled over how much Google should pay for these channels. Thus, even as a deal for ESPN nears, these ancillary networks could slow the truce.

Even YouTube TV made it clear that the tussle isn’t just with ESPN; it’s also with ABC, and Marchand’s reporting backs that up. “Disney negotiates all of its carriage agreements as a bundle package combining ESPN’s slate of networks, its ABC-owned affiliates, Disney Channel, FX, and Freeform,” stated Marchand in his report. “Distributors have complained that Disney has been able to foist these extra channels on them, while Disney counters that they are all discounted as part of a bundle.”

As Disney’s carriage dispute with YouTube TV drags into a second week, it faces an estimated 60 million loss, and it’s worth putting that number in context.

How Disney cost big in YouTube TV/ESPN blackout

Although Disney hasn’t commented publicly on the losses, Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne estimated the blackout could cost Disney $30 million per week. If it stretches to 14 days, it could potentially exceed $60 million. While that’s roughly $4.3 million slipping away each day, the YouTube TV/ESPN blackout approaches its 14th day.

Disney’s sports empire raked in over $17 billion in revenue in 2024. Considering that, a $60M loss from the YouTube TV blackout is a drop in the bucket, less than 0.4% of the total haul. However, YouTube TV isn’t immune either.

They have offered a $20 credit to subscribers after this blackout. But it’s not automatic and doesn’t cover those who canceled or paused their accounts. Now, while a survey revealed almost 25% of YouTube TV subscribers have either canceled or are considering doing so, frustrated, YouTube has stated that subscriber losses have been “manageable.” Still, the blame game is in full swing.

Disney said YouTube is demanding “preferential terms below market” and has made “few concessions,” despite offering flexible packages. On the other hand, YouTube claims Disney continues to negotiate by misrepresenting offers and demanding higher rates than what other major distributors pay.

Now, with millions of fans cut off and enormous sums at stake, the showdown seems to end with Bob Iger’s involvement.